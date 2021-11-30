Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) joins hands with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), UK to upskill nurses of Karnataka with International Placements

Bangalore; 29th November 2021: Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) constituted under Karnataka Kaushalya Mission, a part of the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL), Government of Karnataka today announced its partnership with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), the UK headquartered skill development and education company to organisations worldwide, to up-skill the nurses in the state of Karnataka by training them on IELTS & OSCE Clinical Examinations with International Placements. Curated by ISDC, the three-months unique programme is designed to equip nursing graduates with a greater understanding of the conduct and performance requirements for high-quality healthcare practice within India and the UK adult nursing context. The initiative is 100 percent funded by KSDC.

The training is spread over 470 hours which includes 270 training hours of International English Language Testing System (IELTS), 100 training hours of Computer Based Test (CBT) along with Nursing Midwifery Council (NMC) Adult training and 100 hours of Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) training enabling nursing graduates and freshly recruited nurses to perform their job assignment in the hospital. The students are prepared as per high order thinking skills like knowledge, comprehension, application, analysis, synthesis and evaluation of professional nursing practice.

ISDC has signed a similar MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu in the year 2019 during the UK visit of Chief Minister Sri. Edappadi Palanisamy.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Ashwin Gowda IRS, Managing Director – Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) said, “KSDC under SDEL has been in the forefront in offering an upskilling curriculum aimed at developing and implementing various skill-training programmes based on the emerging demand from industries across. Considering the demand for placement of nurses in the international markets, KSDC intends to upskill the nurses with a unique and complex clinical learning environment to explore cultural awareness, experience different healthcare settings and achieve clinical competencies. For this, we are happy to join our hands for ISDC, a global name recognised for skill development programmes and training. Through ISDC, KSDC will be offering healthcare skills training to the nurses of Karnataka and successfully find placement for them in the UK market.”

Mr. Tom M Joseph, Executive Director, Strategy & Development, ISDC, UK, said, “The pandemic has proved the importance of high healthcare infrastructure and need for skilled healthcare faculty across the globe. Over the years, India has been termed as the hub of quality and skilled healthcare nurses. Nurses graduated in India have wider professional opportunities in the international markets, including the UK. We are happy to associate with KSDC and be part of its distinct initiative to take the up-skilling of nurses to the next level. We are sure that our programme will be a great benefit to nurses in Karnataka to obtain the right skills in tandem with the evolving global medical requirement. Under the current partnership with KSDC, ISDC will be placing successful candidates as registered nurses in the UK in association with National Health Services (NHS). Currently the programme is available to candidates who are interested to pursue their nursing career in the UK market. It will be eventually extended to candidates who are keen to work in the domestic market as well. With 60 enrolments now, ISDC aims to reach out to one thousand nurses in Karnataka in the next 2-3 years through this project.”