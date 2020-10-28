Karunya was granted E-LEAD certification by QS IGAUGE

Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Coimbatore was granted E-LEAD certification by QS IGAUGE for efficiently engaging the students and faculty through virtual platform with adequate IT support systems facilitated by a comprehensive IT policy.

The Award Ceremony was held online on 22.10.2020 at 4.30 pm. KITS was awarded 144 points out of 150 for its exemplary performance based on the qualifying parameters such as Student-Faculty Engagement, Learning Management System, Information Technology Support and Best practices in Information Technology.

On a positive note, the COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the Teaching& Learning Process of Higher Education by making it accessible and vibrant through technological advances. KITS was able to overcome the initial challenges faced during the Covid period by effectively digitizing the process of teaching, learning & evaluation at the appropriate time leading to a seamless transition.

The Chancellor Dr. Paul Dhinakaran appreciated the Students, Faculty and Administration for the recognition.