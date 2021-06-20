Karur Vysya Bank donates 10 ambulances to TN Health Systems Project in the presence of Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu under CSR initiative

Chennai, June 19, 2021: Karur Vysya Bank has donated 10 ambulances to Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project to fight COVID pandemic. The ambulances were flagged off by Thiru M.K. Stalin, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Secretariat today.

The ambulances will be deployed for COVID relief activities across the state, 2 for use in the plains and 8 for use in hilly regions. This contribution is being implemented by the bank under its CSR initiatives at a budget of Rs. 1.77 crore.

Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Hon’ble Minister for Medical and Family Welfare and Thiru V. Senthilbalaji, Hon’ble Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, participated. Also present were Chief Secretary to Government, Dr. V IraiAnbu, IAS and Thiru J Radhakrishnan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government.

Karur Vysya Bank was represented by Mr. K V S M Sudhakar, General Manager, Mr. R Ganesan, Deputy General Manager and Mr. V Krishnan, Assistant General Manager.

Karur Vysya Bank is actively involved in various CSR activities. In the last two months, KVB has donated

1. Oxygen Generators to the Government Hospitals at Coimbatore, Aravakurichi, Edappadi and Rasipuram

2. Oxygen concentrators and multi parameter monitors to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital

3. For setting up of an ICU at Madathukulam Government Hospital, Udumalpet

4. For setting up of a temporary COVID Care centre at Coimbatore

5. Rs. 1.00 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority

In all, the bank has donated 4.61 crores during the second wave of COVID.

Mr. B. Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Karur Vysya Bank has been supporting healthcare, education and environment sustainability projects. The Bank will continue to provide valuable support to sustainable projects.”