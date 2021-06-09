Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs. 20 lakhs under CSR to set up COVID Care centre at Hyderabad

India: Karur Vysya Bank has donated a sum of Rs. 20.00 lakhs under its CSR Programme to SAMADRUSHTI KSHAMATA VIKAS EVAM ANUSANDHAN MANDAL (SAKSHAM), Hyderabad to support the setting up of a temporary COVID-19 Care facility at the Durgabhai Deshmukh Hospital, run by the Andhra Mahila Sabha at Hyderabad. The first instalment of Rs. 10.00 lakhs was handed over by Mr. C Ramakrishna, Deputy General Manager of Karur Vysya Bank to Dr. SanthoshKumar K, National Joint Secretary, SAKSHAM, and Dr. Vijay B, State Vice President, SAKSHAM yesterday.

Thirty dedicated beds provided with high flow oxygen facility for COVID – 19 patients have been set up at the hospital.

Mr. B Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO of the Bank said “Karur Vysya Bank has so far donated Rs. 4.61 cr. during the second wave of the corona pandemic under its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme.The Bank will support all initiatives of the Government in fighting the pandemic.”