Visakhapatnam, 2nd May 2022: Karur Vysya Bank opened a new branch in Kothavalasa, today. This is the 790th Branch of the Bank. This branch offers a comprehensive range of banking services like Savings, Current & Deposit accounts, Retail and Commercial Loans, locker, etc.,

The newly inaugurated branch is located on Ground Floor, Moorkuri Mansions, Opposite Police Station, Kothavalasa – 535183, Vizianagaram District, Andhra Pradesh. Shri B. Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO, Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated the branch. Dr. Polimera Madhubala, MBBS, MS (OBG) lighted the Gayathri Lamp. Customers and officials of KVB graced the occasion.

Customers can also open their Savings account in three easy steps through the KVB DLite Mobile App. Customers can thereafter complete their Know Your Customer formalities through v-KYC without having to visit the branch. All financial and non-financial transactions can be carried out through the app.

The processing of retail and commercial loans is completely digital. The in-principle sanction for retail loans is given in 15 minutes.

About Karur Vysya Bank:

Karur Vysya Bank was started in the year 1916 and today has a gamut of financial services, all under one roof, and services millions of customers across India. The bank innovates consistently to deliver value to its customers. The Bank has always been a frontrunner in adopting and leveraging technology to offer products and services to its customers. The bank had a branch network of 790, an ATM network of 1640, and 583 Recycler / Cash Deposit Machines across India.