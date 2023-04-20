KarurVysya Bank donates electric vehicles and RO plants to SVIMS, Tirupati under CSR

Chennai, April 20, 2023:KarurVysya Bank has donated five electric vehicles and three RO water plants to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati. The total cost of the project is Rs. 70.73 lakhs and funded by the Bank as part ofits CSR initiatives under environmental sustainability and safe drinking water.The donation will also fulfil the environment sustainability and climate-related objectives under the Bank’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Details of the CSR support provided are:

S. No. Particulars No. of Units Amount (Rs.) 1. 1000 LPH RO Plant 2 30,80,788.00 2. 2000 LPH RO Plant 1 3. Water dispenser unit 9 4. 11- seater electric buggy 4 39,92,328.00 5. 14- seater electric buggy 1 Total 70,73,116.00

The vehicles and RO plant were handed over by the Bank’s Chairperson, Dr.MeenaHemchandra and MD & CEO, Shri B Ramesh Babu to Smt. SadaBhargavi, Joint Executive Officer, TTD and Dr. B Vengamma, Director and Vice Chancellor, SVIMS.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices are increasingly being used as a tool to assess a corporate’s support for an orderly low-carbon transition. Taking a broader perspective of this, KarurVysya Bank is implementing projects that involve promoting integrated sustainable model villages. This effort includes, augmenting water resources, strengthening the green cover through urban forestry, promoting green livelihood activities like organic cultivation, vermicomposting, etc., besides green skilling & green enterprises promotion using locally available resources.