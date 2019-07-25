Katerra Supports Govt. of Tamil Nadu To Dredge Jet Lake at Krishnagiri

Katerra, a leading design, and technology-driven global construction company, along with the Government of Tamil Nadu, dredged Jet Lake today. Jet Lake is one of the biggest lakes in Veppanapalli Panchayat Union and is located 3kms away from Katerra’s factory at Krishnagiri. The lake development program is a Government of Tamil Nadu initiative undertaken to address the on-going acute water crisis owing to delayed monsoon across the state.

Dr. S. Prabhakar, I.A.S, Collector Krishnagiri District, Mrs. Shanthi, BE, District Revenue Officer and Mr. Ramachandran, Block Development Officer (BP) along with Mr. Venu Laxman, Plant Head, Katerra India were present at the venue during the lake dredging program.

Dredging of the lake will help remove sediments and debris from the bottom of the lake, ensuring a regular water depth. Lake dredging also improves the quality of water, producing a healthier aquatic eco-system. The improved water quality results in a more suitable habitat for both marine and human life around the lake.

Mr. Nejeeb Khan, Head Design & Business Strategy in India, Katerra, shared, “We are all aware of the ongoing water crisis in Tamil Nadu. Water is the most valuable natural resource available, and it is our responsibility to maintain the water bodies around us. Through such lake cleaning activities, we can help keep our water resources clean and healthy.” He further added, “We are happy to extend our support towards this initiative taken up by the Govt. of Tamil Nadu. Actions like this are critical in helping villages in battling the ongoing water crisis.

At Katerra, we promote sustainable practices through modern construction technologies. Building components are manufactured in a controlled environment inside our factories, thus, reducing the use of water, material, waste, and pollution across the construction process. We believe that sustainable practices are critical in the construction industry, which at large consumes sizeable natural resources.

Using robust technology systems, Katerra, a fully-integrated construction company, provides quality-controlled, end-to-end building services. Building components are manufactured at Katerra factories that act as an extension of construction job sites, conserving the environment by reducing water usage, construction waste, and pollution. As a part of its endeavour to promote sustainable initiatives, Katerra has extended its support towards rejuvenating Jet lake at Krishnagiri. The lake is a primary water source of irrigation for agriculture and providing water for domestic use for more than five nearby villages.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. S. Prabhakar, I.A.S, Collector Krishnagiri District, said, “Through this initiative, we are aiming to clean 1,300 water bodies like lakes and ponds in and around Krishnagiri. This initiative would not have been possible without the help and support of corporates and communities around Krishnagiri. The restoration program has already been initiated in areas such as Hosur, Denkanikottai, Thalli, and Shoolagiri. We are happy to have Katerra’s support with us for dredging Jet Lake, which is one of the biggest in this area.”