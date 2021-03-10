Katrina Kaif celebrates #ShadesOfBeautiful with a new launch

High definition, high hydration and high glam. What more could you ask for?It’s time to meet the foundation match for your skin tone with Kay Beauty’s latest launch, the Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation. A deeply hydrating formulation that takes you from day to evening, the foundation launches with 20 shades curated especially for all Indian skin tones and undertones, ranging from deep, tan, medium and light. The #MakeupThatKares commitment ensures a smooth, luxurious texture and untraceable finish, courtesy ingredients like Mango Butter, Avocado Oil and Hyaluronic Acid.

The Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation is true to its promise of a natural, dewy finish, with an ultra-creamy luxurious butter infused texture, that instantly gets absorbed by the skin. Once applied, it releases a light and impalpable film that leaves the skin looking refreshed all day long. Enriched with moisturizing agents, this foundation works overtime to ensure hydration for a more healthy-looking complexion. The blend of natural sugars and butters ensures no water loss and balances the moisture levels of the skin.

The formula makes your skin feel super nourished while offering the right amount of coverage. From a light and dewy look to a flawless base, you can easily build it up from natural to high coverage. You can count on it to take you from work to play with its weightless texture. The foundation launches with a special guide on the Nykaa website/ app to help you pick your shade, as per your skin tone and undertone, be it pink, yellow, or neutral.

Katrina Kaif says, “Whether you’re going for subtle glam or high impact drama, a foundation can create the perfect base for any makeup look. My goal with a foundation is to find one that looks like my natural skin, only better. And this is what we worked towards, when creating the Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation. We have launched the range with 20 shades, while paying a lot of attention to not just Indian skin tones but also the different undertones. The best part is, it doesn’t crease, settle into fine lines, or create flashbacks, which makes this weightless formula perfect for all day wear and you can easily build it up from natural to high coverage. So, let’s find out what is your shade of beautiful!”

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands, “The focus for us at Kay Beauty, has always been to deliver on luxurious textures, inclusivity via shade range across all products and high performing formulations. Kay Beauty is now a key player amongst the leading makeup brands available in India and is much loved by consumers and makeup professionals, because of its high-quality formulas coupled with fine results. This is a significant launch from Kay Beauty in the face category, thus making our brand presence stronger across all makeup categories – eyes, lips, nails and face. We look forward to expanding the portfolio with a whole set of exciting launches lined up for this year, and the next”.

Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation is exclusively available on the Nykaa website/ app and across Nykaa stores pan-India and is available at INR 1200.

About Kay Beauty

Founded in 2019, Kay Beauty is a partnership between one of India’s biggest stars, Katrina Kaif and the beauty retail giant Nykaa, creating a bridge between high glamour and skincare. Kay Beauty products are enriched with skin-loving ingredients that have been hand-picked personally by Katrina to care for you, thus built on the principle of #MakeupThatKares. The range truly defines the premium category through its packaging and the finest quality formulations. Besides being true to the global trend of #MakeupOnTheGo, the products are high on performance. The brand is exclusively available on the Nykaa website and app, and at all Nykaa stores across India.