KAYAK reveals inbound travel trends for international visitors to India in 2023

Mumbai, India: As India looks forward to the Summer high season, exciting new flight search data from the world’s leading travel search site KAYAK.co.in, shows that flight searches over the last six months (searches between 20.07.2022 – 20.01.2023) for travels to India in 2023 have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, growing by about 29% compared to the same period in 2019^. Indicating that inbound travelers may feel restored confidence in international travel – and shows that the country’s efforts to attract tourists are showing results.

“This is positive for India’s tourism sector, which has been amplifying its efforts to grow inbound travel from not just traditional source markets, but expanding its promotion further across the globe,” says Tarun Tahiliani, India Country Manager at KAYAK.

The United States has long been one of India’s most prominent tourism sources, with searches for flights until the end of this year growing about 21% compared to the same pre-pandemic period. Increases in flight searches from other European countries are also very positive, with the UK having a spike in flight searches of about 48% and France increasing by around 22%. There was also strong growth from Canada rising by around 63% and Australia increasing by around 60% compared to 2019.

Top 10 countries from where travelers searched for flights to India for travels in 2023 and change compared to 2019^

“We are seeing a global trend, where travelers want to experience new, unique, and different things. And so they are looking beyond the usual favorites to see what else India has to offer. This is very positive for many local tourism players, as more eyes are turned to their offerings, linking the tourism and experience economies,” says Tahiliani.

Global travelers are looking to immerse themselves in the various experiences India offers. The top three spots on the most searched list of destinations are captured by sprawling urban centers New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, which are at the cross-section of the country’s rich heritage and modern infrastructure. As exceptional experiences with culture, traditions, and cuisines continue to be one of the most significant attractions for travelers visiting India, destinations like Ahmedabad, home to intricate textiles, Mughal heritage, and unusual delicacies, have also found a spot among the most sought after designations for international visitors. Southern destinations, a convergence of lush landscapes and serene beaches like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and the always favorite Goa, have also garnered traveler interest.

KAYAK travel tips:

● Use a travel search engine: KAYAK has the tools and filters to help you find great deals, including the Explore feature, which shows destinations by price. Before planning your journey, check the latest travel restrictions in your destination. KAYAK’s travel restrictions map provides real-time updates on COVID-19 restrictions and entry requirements of individual countries.

● Set a price alert: As one of KAYAK’s most popular features, price alerts help travelers save money by alerting them when prices change for a flight or hotel they want. If a flight you’re eyeing drops in price, KAYAK will alert you so they can lock in that new price, instantly saving you both time and money.

● Manage and stay up to date with your travel: KAYAK has built the trips feature on its app and website, that allows users to plan, build and manage their itineraries for travel of any length, in any location. The platform allows users to get real-time updates on any cancellations, stay informed about unexpected changes, delays, or gate changes that may arise and even find their luggage on the right conveyor belt after landing at the airport