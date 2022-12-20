KAYAK reveals: Indians are flocking to Asia for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Mumbai, 20th December 2022 – The season of Christmas and New Year is almost upon us, and KAYAK – the world’s leading travel search engine – expects travel to be high on Indians’ to-do lists.

KAYAK’s latest search insights for travel over the Christmas and New Year period (between December 19 and January 6) reveal that the travel enthusiasm that’s boomed since borders reopened shows no signs of slowing down.

Return economy flight searches for domestic travel over the upcoming Christmas and New Year period are up around 30% compared to the same search and travel period in 2019, with long haul international flight searches also increasing by around 49% with return economy flights searched to Asia increasing by around 20%*.

Tarun Tahiliani, India Country Manager at KAYAK said, “KAYAK’s data shows a significant growth in flight searches for this Christmas and New Year season as Indians look set to take advantage of restriction-free travel to reunite with family and friends. Dubai, Bangkok, and Bali remain the perennial favorites offering comparatively short and quicker flights with all the excitement of overseas travel. Goa and Andaman & Nicobar islands are the local choices which also points to a preference towards beach destinations.”

“30th and 29th of December are some of the most affordable rates for domestic and international travel. For Indian travelers looking to secure the best possible fare price, we recommend setting up price alerts for your chosen destination to help secure a great price for your flights,” concluded Tahiliani.

Indian travelers don’t appear to be deterred by higher prices, with the average price for a return domestic economy flight approximately ₹15,840 – an increase of about 52% compared to 2019. A return economy flight to Asia is approximately ₹36,834, an increase of about 59%, and a return economy long-haul flight is about ₹80,006 – an increase of about 59%*.

Recent consumer research conducted by KAYAK.co.in found that two-thirds of Indian travelers state they are willing to cut back on day-to-day expenses to allow them to see the world in 2023*.

Saving money here, flying there: looking forward to exploring overseas destinations on a budget

Colorful markets, beaches, and great shopping could be what Indian travelers are looking forward to over the upcoming holiday season, with the most searched destination for international return economy flights for travel being Dubai. Bangkok ranked second in the international travel ranking, followed by Bali and Maldives*. Domestically, Goa placed first as the most searched destination for return economy flights followed by New Delhi and then the Andamans & Nicobar Islands.

The idyllic setting of Maldives ranks as India’s 6th most searched destination for return economy flights. The Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh City rounds out the top 10 destinations, coming in at number 10.

KAYAK travel tips:

● Use a travel search engine: KAYAK has the tools and filters to help you find great deals, including the Explore page, which shows destinations by price. Before planning your journey, check the latest travel restrictions in your destination. KAYAK’s travel restrictions map provides real-time updates on COVID-19 restrictions and entry requirements of individual countries.

● Get flexible: If you can be, choose ‘flexible’ filters. If your travel dates aren’t set in stone, and you have a little wiggle room available, chances are you can save some cash booking within +/- 3 days of your desired date range.