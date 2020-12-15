Kazakhstan celebrates the 29th Anniversary of its Independence

By H.E. Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India

Independence Day is usually one of the nation’s most important holidays. It tells the story of the nation and represents its most important values and Kazakhstan is no different. Today many take independence for granted but Kazakhstan is must have remembered that it was a fairly rare occurrence in our history.

Usually, this important holiday is widely celebrated with large festivities including concerts, exhibitions and competitions and not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad by our Embassies.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic we had to keep the necessary precautions. That is wh your celebrations will be taking place virtually.

Kazakhstan has emerged from the shadow of a nearly 70-year communist regime in order to establish one of the region’s strongest economies and peaceful nations.

On this day, December 16, 1991, we started our Kazakhstan Way. We have implemented a great mission – we began our independence. Today, what came just after the birth of independent Kazakhstan is already history, receding into eternity. We are judging our past in comparison with our current great achievements.

Twenty-nine years ago, we could only dream that we could grow our economy that high. This year, Kazakhstan is among the 50 most competitive countries in the world. The World Bank increased the position of Kazakhstan in the Doing Business ranking on the ease of doing business by 3 positions – from 28th to 25th. Improving the position of Kazakhstan in the Doing Business rating was possible thanks to the ongoing systematic work of the Government on reforming existing legislation, improving the licensing system, simplifying business creation procedures, optimizing state control and oversight activities, and developing the business climate. Kazakhstan remains a major trading partner of Indian Central Asia and the second largest in the CIS region. Our bilateral trade turnover has reached 2,7 billion USD over the 10 months of 2020.

Kazakhstan has worked hard to cultivate its abundant natural resources, has built a new capital from scratch, and became a world leader in the anti-nuclear weapons movement, and regularly unites the world’s religious leaders in dialogue.

Independent Kazakhstan has been blessed with the resources to build a strong nation. But it has also been the character of the people and policies, such as a multi-vector foreign policy that seeks to develop positive relations with all nations.

Since 1991, the country has joined the world’s most influential international organizations such as UN, OSCE, SCO, WTO, OIC, and many regional structures. Kazakhstan has become the first Central Asian country to be elected to a two-year term in the Security Council in 2017-2018, the high-profile and permanent UN body that investigates international disputes and situations that often involve global tension. In addition, Kazakhstan has been playing a host to the rounds of high-level talks on the Syrian conflict since 2017.

Independent Kazakhstan is also moving towards the evolutional democratization of the nation. Step by step we are working on strengthening legislative institutions. Last year the First President of Kazakhstan– Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned and in January of 2021, we are preparing to hold the first legislative elections after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been elected in June 2019. “Serious economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic has affected many countries and adversely impacted the entire global economy. At these challenging times, Kazakhstan has to take effective anti-crisis measures, ensuring sustainable economic development, the social well being of our citizens, and improving the well-being of the people”, said President Tokayev, encouraging all citizens to take part in the upcoming elections on January 10, 2021.

Relations between Kazakhstan and India have exhibited considerable dynamism and momentum. India was one of the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan as a free and sovereign state. Diplomatic relations were officially established in 1992. In 2009, cooperation between our countries was brought to a higher level by signing the Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

At present we are working on arranging the first State visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as soon as the situation with the pandemic stabilizes in early 2021.

The work on improving the conditions for business development will continue, in accordance with the vision of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.