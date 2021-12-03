KBL Receives Patent for Arrangements for Reducing the Weight of Pumps

Mumbai, December 2021: Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a world leader in providing fluid management solutions, in its constant pursuit of innovating new products and techniques to bring value to the customers, has successfully received a patent in its name entitled “Arrangements for Reducing Weight of Pumps”. The Patent Office of the Government of India has offered this patent pertinent to KBL’s NS type of Submersible Pumps.

NS submersible pumps are used for sewage, dewatering, and seepage applications. The impellers of these pumps are of the non-clog type, which allows smooth passage of solids and caters to a wide range of applications. The lightweight of these pumps would imply more efficiency and thus result in faster pumping of Contaminated effluents, Sewage water, and Industrial wastewater. Due to reduced weight, maintenance and handling of the pump would be more user-friendly. This also reduces the load on the foundation owing to lower weight.

About Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL): KBL was established as Kirloskar Brothers in 1888, from which various group companies emerged later. Kirloskar Brothers Limited was incorporated as a limited liability company on January 15, 1920. A global conglomerate, it provides complete fluid management solutions for large infrastructure projects in the areas of water supply, power plants, building & construction, process industries, irrigation, oil & gas, and marine & defence. It engineers and manufactures industrial, agricultural, and domestic pumps, valves, and hydro turbines. It is also India’s largest centrifugal pump manufacturer with eight manufacturing facilities in India along with other international subsidiaries and operations in the Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. KBL has over 12,000 channel partners in India and 80 overseas and is supported by the best-in-class PAN-India network of authorised service and refurbishment centres.

All manufacturing plants of KBL have the necessary Quality, Environment, Occupational Health & Safety, and Energy standard certifications under the Integrated Management System (ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 50001:2018). The company’s Kirloskarvadi plant is a state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing facility, which houses Asia’s largest hydraulic research centre with a testing facility of up to 5000 kW and 50,000 m3/hr. KBL is the only pump manufacturing company in India and the 9th in the world to be accredited with the N and NPT certification by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).