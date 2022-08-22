KDEM and Hebrew University Business School Sign MOU to Enhance India’s Start-up Capabilities

Bengaluru, August 22, 2022: Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) in its endeavor to augment India’s start-up ecosystem and collaborative innovation, today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Hebrew University Business School, Jerusalem one of the world’s premier educational institutes sign an MOU to leverage Israel’s unique start-up and innovation ecosystem to enhance India’s Start-up capabilities.

Signed today in Bengaluru, this MoU will help KDEM and Hebrew University Business School to create a symbiosis and enhance the ecosystem for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in technology areas such as information technology, start-ups, incubators, and investors, innovation, mentorship, training, rural entrepreneurship, etc. These technologies could be in the areas including, but not limited to Fintech, Rural Livelihoods, Education, Healthcare, Energy, Waste Management, Sanitation, Drinking Water, Environment, Civic Tech, Governance, etc.

KDEM along with Hebrew University Business School hopes to harness and understand the secret of the outstanding Israeli phenomenon called “The Startup Nation” and to implement this learning in the Indian Scenario. KDEM and HUJI shall aim to work together to learn from the nations’ innovation management initiatives for mutual progress. HUJI shall offer an innovation management program to the Government and Corporates.

Speaking on this important development, Shri B V Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission said, “This MoU with Hebrew University Business School would give Indian start-ups a unique insight into the Israeli Innovation Ecosystem that can be leveraged for India’s growth.”

Through the MOU, Indian academicians and public and private organizations will get the opportunity to adapt and learn skills to further expertise in the area of innovation and managing start-ups. The MOU will act as an entrance ticket into the world of the Israeli Innovation economy. Hebrew University shall bring ideas from its Executive Experience in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the unique, trailblazing program of tailor-made seminars and workshops that reveal the secret of the outstanding phenomenon called “The Startup Nation” and exploring on extending the IP access to Karnataka Industry for Engineering and product development to market access.

“It gives me immense pleasure to partner with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and be a part of their game-changing mission. With KDEM’s reach and our expertise, we are very hopeful of enabling an enriching platform to the ascending start-up environment of Karnataka,” said Mr. Itay Friedman, Executive Director of the Hebrew University Business School. “Hebrew University Business School and KDEM will work together to learn from each nation’s innovation management initiatives for mutual progress,” He concluded.

As a part of the MOU, KDEM to onboard Hebrew University as a training partner for innovation management. The two conducted the Innovation Management Program in June 2022 that opened a window into the secrets of the Israeli business ecosystem and innovation capabilities. The program included first-hand familiarity and training under Israel’s most successful and experienced mentors through entrepreneurship and innovation workshops. The business leaders who participated in the program received their certification today.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. E V Ramana Reddy, ACS, Dept. of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Govt. of Karnataka said, “India is known for its collaboration with Israel across several spheres. This newest association with the Hebrew University gives startups and business leaders in Karnataka an insight into Israel’s expertise in innovation, education, and transformative technologies. Karnataka has already taken pole position in the country to promote excellence and innovation and this association will strengthen the K-tech ecosystem to foster the growth of technology and hardware and help us build a formidable platform in the state that will contribute to the nation’s digital growth.” Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM said, “KDEM and the Hebrew University will leverage each other’s unique strengths to proliferate the growth of a world-class digital ecosystem in the state of Karnataka. Our mission is to attract investments and strive to develop and engage the Innovation authority of Israel for imbibing ideas from the “Startup Nation” to making Karnataka the top 5 in the world. We are looking forward to leverage Ips developed by Hebrew University to make world class products and new age solutions, creating more exports and employment oppurtunities.

The Consulate General of Israel in Bangalore has been instrumental in supporting this collaboration between the two organizations. The Federation of Indo-Israel Chamber of Commerce (FIICC) in Bangalore, India is the official partner of the Hebrew University business school in India.