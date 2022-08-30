KDEM announces Partners in Progress for GCC Conference 2022 to Strengthen its Spoke Shore Strategy for Karnataka

Bengaluru, August 2022: The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), in its effort to reinforce its commitment towards proliferating the growth of the digital economy in Karnataka, today held its maiden Partners in Progress for GCC Conference 2022 in Bengaluru. KDEM partnered with ANSR, a Bengaluru-based firm that helps multinationals set up Global Capability Centres (GCCs), to bring together policymakers and GCC leaders to chart a roadmap for KDEM’s Spoke-Shore Strategy to promote emerging tech clusters for GCCs.

The Partners in Progress for GCC Conclave 2022 encompassed a combination of a panel discussion on the success of the spoke shore strategy and its future roadmap, fireside chats on the evolution of the GCCs and their future in Karnataka, and felicitation of the Partners in Progress. The KDEM-ANSR report showcasing GCCs in Karnataka will soon be revealed. The report is based on research, surveys, interviews with GCC leaders, and roundtable sessions conducted by ANSR, along with inputs from KDEM.

Commenting on this announcement, Shri B V Naidu, Chairman, KDEM said, “Today, the GCCs have undergone a radical transformation to focus on providing values beyond the regular wage and cost benefits to organisations. It is only fitting that Karnataka builds a stronger base for GCCs in the coming years that will support Karnataka’s mission to fuel the growth of clusters beyond Bengaluru. Through this conference, we would like visionaries, industry leaders, policymakers, and existing GCCs in the state to converge and build a solid roadmap for Karnataka to emerge as a shining example of empowering cluster cities to become technology hubs and aid in the state’s digital growth.” Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Lalit Ahuja, CEO ANSR said, “With technology disrupting every facet of business across industries, GCCs have evolved as centers of excellence, pushing boundaries to drive innovation and create value for the enterprises. Karnataka has been at the epicenter of this journey, and initiatives such as KDEM’s Spoke-Shore will help accelerate large-scale acceptability and adoption of the GCC model. Emerging tech clusters including Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi will become an important part of any company’s location strategy and further reinforce Karnataka’s position as one of the most favoured destinations for Innovation and Technology”

The Government of Karnataka has been instrumental in implementing favourable policies for GCCs across sectors to make the state a favourable destination and building value. The conference saw participation from Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N., Minister of Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Ms. Shalini Pillay, Partner and India Leader – Global Capability Centers, KPMG, and Mr. Ayon Banerjee, President, ANSR.