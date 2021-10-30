KDK Software Signs MOU with ICAI for Express TDS Software

New Delhi: KDK Software, one of the leading Tax Compliance Solutions providers signs an MOU with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for their TDS Software. In their commitment to craft awesome technology experience, KDK once again offers their solution to small and medium practitioners at a subsidized price by signing MOU with ICAI under the TDS Filing category.

This recognition by ICAI provides a big boost to KDK, who claims their Express TDS as the best TDS Software for all TDS-related compliance work and is used widely by Tax Professionals, Tax Practitioners, SMEs & Corporates across India for TDS Filing.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

ICAI comes up with EOI whenever they need to provide some software solution or other service to their members. In response to EOI, organizations who qualify the given criteria, apply to facilitate. Once they receive the interested party applications there is a long validation process that includes paper-to-practice presentations and third-party validations.

This initiative from ICAI also strengthens the capacity of its members and provides ways for carrying out their profession in an efficient manner. Thus, rejuvenate and enhance the practice portfolio of Practitioners & CA Firms and create the technology platform for them, which enables them to provide effective and value-added services to their clients.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Kapil Goyal, MD, KDK Softwares said “KDK Softwares is instrumental while working with ICAI to enable the CAs and Firms to use state of the art TDS technology solutions at subsidized prices. Since the beginning of KDK journey, Chartered accountants have been the growth pillars for us and the idea is to keep serving them via innovative means.”

Chartered Accountants also act as influencers for MSMEs & Corporates and align with the vision of KDK, Mr. Goyal further added.

Currently, KDK has 1.25 lakhs users & has a client base across PAN India in tier-1 Cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and tier-2 cities like Jaipur, Indore, Surat, Vadodara, and many more.