KDM founder N D Mali honoured with Bharat Gaurav Award

Mumbai, June 04, 2022: N D Mali, a resident of Bhinmal in Jalore District of Rajasthan and dynamic young entrepreneur of leading consumer lifestyle & mobile accessories brand KDM was honoured with the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan presented the Award to N D Mali for his contribution towards building a homegrown mobile accessories brand for new India at a gala awards function organised by Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation in New Delhi in the presence of senior government officials.

Bharat Gaurav Award is given to unsung heroes who have played a vital role in making the Make in India theme of the Government of India a success. This award recognizes the outstanding performers in various walks of life, who are a source of inspiration due to their impressive leadership.

N D Mali dedicated this award to young and emerging entrepreneurs of new India. Speaking on the occasion N D Mali, Founder, KDM said, “To be honoured at a prestigious national level platform is a great honour in itself. It really feels good when your ideas and objectives are recognized, although I believe in the principle of nation first. As an entrepreneur, I believe that I should continue to contribute positively towards the economic and social progress of the country so that in the coming decades I can inspire the young generation to become entrepreneurs and the resolve of New India becomes stronger and stronger. Our Honourable Prime Minister rightly said ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and it instilled new confidence in entrepreneurs like me.”

India is on the path to become Atmanirbhar by focusing on domestic manufacturing. Under the Make in India initiative, the Government endeavours to encourage local manufacturing by providing incentives, etc. With the Government’s support, the consumer electronics sector will go through a huge transformation. KDM products are researched and developed in Mumbai, while the company’s products are manufactured in Delhi, Noida, Gujarat, and other Indian states. KDM manufactures mobile accessories at its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit at affordable prices without compromising on quality and hence all KDM products are completely reliable and durable.

KDM gives lifestyle choices not only for urban consumers but also for semi urban, tier 2 & 3 cities with value for money quality mobile accessories. The company hopes to be a household name in every town and remotest area of the country and aim to reach over 1 lakh dealer network by 2025 with a vision of ‘Har Ghar KDM’. KDM = Karo Dil Ki Marzi. This lifestyle statement is all about the brand persona. Every person aspires to live his life to the fullest but always keeps his desires in his heart due to responsibilities. KDM with its products inspire people to live their life to the fullest through music

N D Mali has been conferred with various awards including ‘Rising Brand of the Decade’ award at the ZEE Business Excellence Awards 2021, MOBEXX 2021 Award for Most Preferred Mobile Accessories & Gadgets Brand and others.