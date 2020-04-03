KEI Industries Ltd. pledges support towards India’s fight against COVID-19

The country’s leading wire and cable manufacturer, KEI Industries Ltd today pledged Rs 2 crore to the PM Care Fund supporting the call of fighting against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The company recognizes the current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action. Being a socially responsible corporate, KEI has in the past risen to the needs of the nation and has thus come forward to contribute to the Prime Ministers Citizen’s Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM Care Fund).

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Anil Gupta, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, KEI Industries Ltd said, ‘The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the toughest challenges that the world has been facing. At such a time it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the Government as well as the civil society to support the communities we live in and serve. The company will continue to build up its support until the challenge is over. We are confident that India will conquer the COVID-19 crisis sooner rather than later.”

Further, acknowledging that due to the nationwide lockdown there are a huge number of migrant labourers and daily wage workers who are struggling for survival, the company has taken up the responsibility in partnership with ISKCON to serve meals to these individuals and has thus contributed Rs 50 lakh to ISKCON.

About KEI Industries Ltd.: KEI Industries Limited, known for its unique product range across the world is one of the leading wire and cable manufacturers in India. KEI manufactures high and low tension cables (EHV, HT & LT), control and instrumentation cables, house wires, power cables, stainless steel wires, and electrical cables. Its unique product range of wires and cables is Well known Pan India and across the globe. KEI has also been the recipient of the prestigious Super Brand award for seven years in a row (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019) further strengthening the consumers trust and benchmarking the company as a reputed wire and cable manufacturers in India.