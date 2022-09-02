KEI Wires & Cables Showcases their range at INTCON EXPO 2022, Guwahati

KEI Wires & Cables, India’s leading and world renowned wire and cable manufacturer has displayed their wide range of wires and cables at INTCON EXPO 2022, Guwahati. During the 4- days (25-28 Aug 2022) of this mega congregation, over 300 top interior designers, architects, builders, consultants and other stakeholders of fast-growing north eastern market visited KEI stall.

KEI – the wire and cable industry leader, with a dedicated branch and deport base at Guwahati catering to Assam and entire north-east Indian markets, exhibited their full range with end-to- end solutions and applications for the modern-day construction industry at a sprawling island stall at INTCON EXPO 2022. During the event, KEI – the company with world class R&D facilities also engaged with north-eastern India’s leading architects, interior designers, builders, consultants and exchanged views on the market and industry trends. The KEI’s presence at the event had excellent response from the members of Guwahati Electric Merchants Association.

(GEMA), Guwahati Sanitary and Hardware Merchants Association (GSHMA) & Interiors Solution. With the widest product range of KEI i.e. 0.5 Sq. mm cables to 400 kv Cables, INTCON was an excellent platform to have strategic business partnerships and fruitful industry dialogues with the best of north-east Indian market stakeholders.

Speaking on the event participation, Mr.Anil Gupta, CMD, KEI Wires & Cables mentioned, “North eastern states are fast growing markets. With the improvement in transportation and infrastructure, there has been immense development across this region. And it has opened newer industry opportunity for all of us. At INTCON 2022, we shared our entire range of products and solutions with key stakeholders in the exhibition. The interactions and response from everyone present at the event were excellent and we look forward to continue exchanging our knowledge, products and services at such forums for better tomorrow.”

KEI Wires & Cables is the pioneer in the business with products that includes – house wires, EV Charging Cables, Solar cables, Communication cables, HV/MV Cables, LV Cables, Signal & Instrumentation Cables, etc. The brand is well known not only in India but also globally with a presence in 59 countries. The company has excellent market expansion plans deepening its presence in the retail space. Talking about the vision for KEI, Mr. Anil Gupta, CMD, KEI Wires & Cables, said, “I aspire to make KEI as the world’s leading electrical cables, wires and allied businesses company. As far as retail business goes, our focus remains on growing our dealer network by deepening our engagement with our channel partners and influencers to widen our customer base. With our retail presence, we are powering dreams of India’s 135 crore population, a consumption economy, by building and electrifying their homes.