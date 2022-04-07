Keller Ground Engineering India Pvt Ltd, PCBL Ltd & HelpSystems add MediBuddy as their employee health and wellness provider

Keller Ground Engineering India Pvt Ltd, PCBL Ltd & HelpSystems adds India’s largest digital healthcare platform-MediBuddy as their employee health and wellness provider



India, 7th April 2022: As India prepares to stay precautious and safe against COVID-19, companies are vigilant in ensuring that the employees are healthy-both physically and mentally. Keeping this a priority, the Indian arm of the world’s largest Geotechnical contractor, Keller Group, along with PCBL Ltd, a global player in the performance materials and specialty chemicals segment, and HelpSystems, a leading provider of systems and network management, business intelligence, and security and compliance solutions have partnered with MediBuddy.

Through this association, MediBuddy will be the trusted health partner for all the companies and would provide their employees and family members 24×7 access to quality healthcare services that they can avail from anywhere at their fingertips.

To ensure the safety of the employees and their overall wellbeing, PCBL Ltd, a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and HelpSystems have opted for the MediBuddy Gold subscription for comprehensive healthcare benefits for all employees and their families. Through this package employees and their families will have access to unlimited consultations with specialist doctors via phone or video across 18 departments like dermatology, weight management, gynecology, etc.

Keller Ground Engineering has enabled their employees with MediBuddy Gold membership to safeguard their health and wellbeing. They will have access to unlimited specialties’ teleconsultation with doctors, corporate health checkup, medicines delivery, physical consultation, and dental and vision services.

J.Subramanian, Head of Human Resources from Keller Ground Engineering, commented “Employee Health and Well being is one of the sustainability goals for Keller worldwide. Our employees work at remote project sites and we are elated to announce that we have partnered with MediBuddy, as we truly believe keeping a health first approach. Our employees and their families can benefit from the plethora of healthcare services which includes unlimited doctors consultation, health checks and pharmacy benefits that Medibuddy has to offer .”

Speaking on the partnership, Reena Singh, HR Head, PCBL Ltd “In testing times like these it is imperative to ensure that your employees’ wellbeing is looked after. We are delighted to have collaborated with MediBuddy, as the platform will be providing comprehensive healthcare solutions to our employees that they can easily avail whenever required at their convenience.”

Pankaj Choudhary, HR Digital Guardian by HelpSystems, believes in employees’ wellbeing. “Given the current scenario wherein getting high-quality healthcare is a challenge for everyone, MediBuddy proves to be a great support as its comprehensive one-stop health benefits management platform gives its members access to inpatient, outpatient, wellness, fitness, and preventive care services offered by their curated network of healthcare providers. An excellent platform to get medical advice. With a MediBuddy Gold subscription, our employees from across the country can get healthcare assistance instantly at their fingertips.”

“MediBuddy has been constantly striving to make high-quality healthcare accessible to a billion Indians. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for a quick, easy, and efficient means of medical consultation is vital. We aim at making healthcare support accessible to our customers across all specialities, just a tap away.” said Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy.

From Bulk consultations, COVID testing, and vaccination, to ensuring the complete safety of employees and workplaces in the COVID sensitive environment with Mediclinic, MediBuddy -India’s largest digital healthcare platform offers multiple packages and services for organisations to choose from according to their requirements.