Kelly Chan appointed as new AVP Metallic Sales at Commvault APJ

Bangalore, India – August 23, 2021:– Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced the appointment of Kelly Chan as Area Vice President for Metallic Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Metallic, a Commvault venture, delivers industry-leading SaaS portfolio of proven enterprise-grade data protection solutions to better help companies protect their data with the simplicity and flexibility that SaaS enables.

Kelly will be responsible for leading the growth trajectory of our Metallic business with dedicated focus to expand our Metallic footprint across APJ as customer requirements region wide shift to SaaS based priorities. She will also be integral to the overall success of Metallic’s new partnership with SoftwareONE, the #1 global Azure partner, which significantly expanded the opportunity for Commvault and Microsoft to reach more customers in APJ. Prior to joining Commvault, Kelly held senior regional sales leadership roles with leading IT and SaaS organizations.

Enterprises across APJ are moving fast to adopt public cloud services to ensure business continuity and resilience given the quick deployment and agility of cloud services. IDC estimated that public cloud services will reach USD124 billion by 2025, and SaaS will hold the second largest cloud services spending by 2021 in the region.

This appointment is part of Commvault’s continuous investment to strengthen the leadership and to shape Metallic sales growth and go-to-market strategy, unlocking the vast SaaS opportunities in APJ.

A veteran from the IT industry, Kelly brings with her over 2 decades of sales experience, including deep domain knowledge on industry-leading hyperscalers, cloud and SaaS services with career stints at Oracle, SAP Concur, CA Technologies, and Sun Microsystems. Most recently, she was at DXC Technology where she successfully drove and achieved milestone sales revenue with partners, anchoring client-first, solution-focused differentiated GTM strategies.

“I am excited to join Commvault, especially in this exciting era where the company is paving the way to excellence with its award-winning intelligent data services. Customers are increasingly moving to SaaS data management and Metallic, recently recognized as an “outperformer” in the GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection, gives customers the best choice for their data journey whether on-premises, SaaS, or on the cloud. I look forward to working with our team and partners across APJ to deliver Metallic’s breadth of portfolio, its flexibility, simplicity and scalability, all for the benefit of our customers.” said Chan.

“Commvault continues to drive our business and customers on a transformational journey with our industry-leading intelligent data services including the rapid expansion of our Metallic SaaS portfolio, all designed to meet organizations’ growing demand to intelligently manage their most critical asset – their data.” Said Rachel Ler, Vice President & General Manager, APJ. “We are thrilled to have Kelly on board. Her strong sales leadership and deep software domain knowledge will enable a laser-focused approach in accelerating the growth of our Metallic business and bring immense value to our team, partners and customers to realize the benefits of SaaS-delivered backup anytime and anywhere.” Added Ler.

“Today, Metallic is available in 24 countries worldwide and growing, we have doubled the number of customers every quarter in our fiscal 2021. We are delighted that customers are increasingly embracing Metallic as their preferred choice of SaaS-based enterprise-grade critical data protection.” Said Thad Keating, Worldwide Vice President of GTM, Metallic. “We welcome Kelly with her solid regional APJ experience to help drive Metallic go-to-market expansion in the region, working with partners and customers to enable them solve their data protection challenges with Metallic’s SaaS technology.” Added Keating.