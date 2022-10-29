Kennametal Completes The Devanahalli Lake Restoration Project In Partnership With United Way India

BENGALURU, October 29th, 2022— Kennametal India Limited, in partnership with United Way India (UWI), a non-profit organization held a special inaugural event today to mark the completion of the Devanahalli Lake restoration project at Bengaluru, India. The project spans nearly 17 acres of land, and the lake itself has a capacity of over 535 million liters of water. This initiative, which is expected to raise the groundwater table and improve the moisture content in the soil, should benefit up to 5,000 people living in and around Devanahalli. The project took place over 5 months with the help of UWI and its on-ground implementation partner, the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI).

Special guest Shri. Rajiv Ranjan, IFS, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Karnataka Forest Department was in attendance to inaugurate the project.