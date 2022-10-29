Kennametal Completes The Devanahalli Lake Restoration Project In Partnership With United Way India

BENGALURU, October 29th, 2022— Kennametal India Limited, in partnership with United Way India (UWI), a non-profit organization held a special inaugural event today to mark the completion of the Devanahalli Lake restoration project at Bengaluru, India. The project spans nearly 17 acres of land, and the lake itself has a capacity of over 535 million liters of water. This initiative, which is expected to raise the groundwater table and improve the moisture content in the soil, should benefit up to 5,000 people living in and around Devanahalli. The project took place over 5 months with the help of UWI and its on-ground implementation partner, the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI).
Special guest Shri. Rajiv Ranjan, IFS, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Karnataka Forest Department was in attendance to inaugurate the project.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, Kennametal India Limited said, “Kennametal’s CSR programs are aimed at securing a sustainable future and creating long-term value for the communities where we work and live. The Devanahalli lake restoration project is one such program aligned with our commitment towards “Protecting our Planet” and a positive step in reviving the lakes in Bangalore that are an integral part of our ecosystem.”
Citing the importance of such projects, Shri. Rajiv Ranjan, said, “With lakes depleting at a very rapid rate, it is the need of the hour to take actions that can enhance the green cover of Bengaluru. We appreciate Kennametal’s commitment to doing its bit for the environment that should lead the way for many such volunteering initiatives by corporates.”
Speaking on the significance of environmental conservation, Ms. Jayanti Shukla, CEO – of United Way India said, “It is my pleasure to be a part of this program today and witness the implementation of the project. As philanthropy partners for Kennametal, we believe that this initiative will help in water conservation and enhancement of the natural flora & fauna of the lake. The wider goal is to ensure water security, clean air, and a healthy environment in and around Bengaluru in the years ahead for our future generations.”