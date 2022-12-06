Kenneth Cole Partners With Myntra Ahead of EORS17, to Offer Shoppers Urban, Comfortable and Socially Conscious Clothing

Bengaluru, December 6, 2022: Myntra announces the launch of a global designer-led fashion brand, Kenneth Cole, further boosting the portfolio of international brands available on its platform. A brand with huge international repute, Kenneth Cole offers unique premium products catering to an urban and socially conscious audience between the age group of 22-35 years to begin with, the brand will offer over 140 SKUs across categories like T-shirts, shirts, jeans, and winter wear.

Founded in 1982, the American fashion house, Kenneth Cole, is one of the leading fashion brands worldwide and is available across stores as well as online. The brand’s unique collections include Techni-Cole, Conscious-Cole will also be available as a part of EORS 17 offerings, which are scheduled to be held between Dec 10 to 16, this year. The Techni-Cole collection uses technical fabrics, making it more flexible and functional, while the Conscious-Cole collection uses sustainability-led fabrics and organic cotton, along with Kenneth Cole’s unique take on modern workwear, appealing to a product-conscious cohort. Kenneth, which are quotes from Kenneth Cole himself helps in driving the brand message to the audience, further augmenting the brand’s salience among shoppers.

Kenneth Cole’s launch on Myntra will help Kenneth Cole reach and engage with diverse target audiences and amplify its presence in the country. The association allows our in-house speciality teams to design, manufacture and distribute Kenneth Cole apparel, accessories, and footwear digitally in India. Men’s and Women’s Apparel from Kenneth Cole is live on Myntra, with other categories launching in the upcoming seasons. Kenneth Cole will further have its own Online Brand Store (OBS) on Myntra, allowing shoppers quicker access and a richer shopping experience.

Talking about the launch, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “Kenneth Cole has created a mark for itself over the years, among global fashion and lifestyle consumers. We are delighted to welcome Kenneth Cole on Myntra and are confident of the brand being able to build deeper salience with the millions of shoppers across the country, especially with Kenneth Cole’s product-driven approach and Myntra’s wide reach and popularity with India’s fashion-forward consumer base.”

Speaking on the launch, Kenneth Cole, said, “We are excited to announce this initiative which is intended to firmly establish our footprint in the Indian market. Myntra is one of the leading platforms in the fashion and lifestyle space and we are looking forward to partnering with them to meet the hyper-growing stylish aspirations of Indian consumers.”

Myntra’s EORS-17 is set to bring offerings from over 6000 brands across a whopping 17 lakh styles. As a part of the event, Myntra is also presenting EORS specials and Kenneth Cole will be a part of the EORS specials this edition. First-time shoppers can expect a flat ₹500 off on their initial transaction, along with free shipping on their first four orders, while also receiving exciting coupons for future use.