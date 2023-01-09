Kenny Sebastian announces ‘Professor of Tomfoolery’ 2023 World Tour

India-wide release, January 09, 2022: One of India’s most loved comedians, Kenny Sebastian has announced the dates for his upcoming world tour titled ‘Professor of Tomfoolery’. With 35+ sold-out shows accomplished since September until now, the tour aims to cover 18 more cities across the country starting this month, followed by over 40 cities at major international locations like Washington DC, Atlanta, Boston, New York, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, and Singapore to name a few.

Fans worldwide have been waiting for Kenny’s stand-up performances for a long time. In his previous stand-up specials, Kenny had taken social media, digital entertainment plus the comedy space by storm owing to his most loved & appreciated the content and fascinating takes on everyday situations. The much-awaited tour is expected to reach an audience of over 75k audience over 60 cities through July 2023. Kenny revealed he is excited to get back to doing stand-up around the world, after 3 years.

Commenting on this, Kenny Sebastian said, “When I was 21, I always admired the fact that people my age had traveled to other countries for vacations. I also thought being a stand-up comedian was the stuff of dreams. Watching Jerry Seinfeld on TV as a 16-year-old boy in Bangalore, doing stand-up seemed unbelievable. “He just goes on stage and tells jokes to people? This is a job”. 10 years later, Having a one-hour stand-up special on both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix while also performing in every country imaginable, feels unbelievable. Not only are we upping this, but we could also possibly be doing the most comprehensive stand-up world tour as an English comedian from India. With over 60 shows across 20 countries, it seems like a mammoth task. Not only is it a laborious process to write a one-hour stand-up show from scratch, but trying to perform it as effectively as possible so many times over to different audiences across the globe seems like an incredible challenge.

Professor of Tomfoolery is written for families. Not cause it’s family-friendly cause it’s written to be heard by every Indian family. The most personal and open I have ever been with any special, this brand new show is me pouring my heart out, my pain, my joy, my fears covered with a layer of humor. At the end of the show, together we realise that our family, friends, and our deepest experiences are not all that different”, he added.

Abhishek Oswal, Kenny’s Manager added, “We have been working on putting together an elaborate tour for Kenny since the time the effects of the pandemic started to wear out. We wanted to ensure that we bring this special out to his fans in the best way possible and we go through every step of building a solid hour. In September of 2022, we did a total of 31 shows in 24 days to over 5000 fans to really tighten the material and also get ourselves used to be on the road. In November & December, we did another 12 shows for over 15000 fans as part of the 2nd leg of the India Tour and with these next set of dates, we aim to cater to fans across the globe and accomplish this massive tour of over 110+ shows. We are grateful to PayTM Insider and Nodwin Gaming for making this come to life in India, & United Talent Agency for helping us with our International run. On a personal note, this is Kenny’s most personal special wherein he takes us on a ride of emotions discussing all things families, generations, therapy & interpersonal relationships“

Kenny will be performing in all major cities in the country including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and so forth.