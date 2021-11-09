KENT Launches new age –‘Smart Slow Juicer’

KENT smart chef appliances introduces, Smart Slow Juicer– a perfect pick for your daily nutrition of fruits and vegetables. The biggest USP of the appliance is its extremely simple process of juice extraction. The low-speed squeezing retains maximum nutrients, fiber & taste of fruit & vegetable & prevents oxidation to give you a glass full of real tasting and natural juice.

Unlike high-speed juicers which kill nutrients during the process, KENT Smart Slow Juicers retain maximum fiber content, give more juice and even with its slow RPM, it extracts juice fast. This technique when combined with its motor, the juicer eliminates the need to push the ingredients. It easily extracts juice from your favorite fruits and vegetables, like carrots, beetroots, cucumbers, oranges, etc.

One can also be rest assured of its efficiency as KENT smart slow juicer comes equipped with an 80W motor so that any ingredient you put in the machine is given proper time for extracting juice fully. Only dry pulp is left behind and you’re ready with nutrition-full delicious juice.

Another distinctive feature of this smart kitchen appliance is its reverse motor action, a feature that is not available in the conventional juicers. So, the reverse motor cleans any pulp blockages and makes the extraction process better.

Moreover, the juicer’s body material is quality food grade plastic, which makes it safe and convenient for daily use. Also, the material is known to not produce much heat, thus, retains essential natural nutrients & Fiber of each fruit or vegetable.

The Smart Slow Juicer also comes with features that make operating & cleaning easier. It has a juice outflow passage through which juice flows quickly and effortlessly. The machine is easy to assemble and disassemble, so you can clean it easily. The separate pulp outlet cup adds convenience in cleaning. Also, the machine is compact enough to store in a kitchen shelf.

At Kent we believe that a clean and healthy life is right for every individual. Making this philosophy our foundation pillar, the brand is constantly striving to offer innovative solutions by adding well researched products to our smart chef appliance line.

Smart Slow Juicer by KENT comes under the KENT Smart Chef Appliance. It is priced at Rs. 6,800 and available at all Kent outlets