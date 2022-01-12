kent Ro cautions against duplicate counterfeits Products in market: Conducted Raid in Bokaro Jharkhand

Kent once again conducted a Market Impact Raids at BOKARO, Jharkhand Similar to market impact raids conducted earlier at Jamshedpur 15 days back.

Kent is now aggressive to eliminate the counterfeiters from the market. Keeping pace with its strategic action plan, it has conducted the present Market Impact Raids. In future Kent is strategies such impact Raids in major cities of the Country.

The market impact raids resulted in three raids on 08.01.2022 in CHASS & SECTOR – 4 at BOKARO.

Kent formed two teams of Investigating Agency appointed by it for above Market Impact Raid:-

The raids were conducted at Bajrang Home Appliance in CHASS Area. Ranjan Kumar owner of said firm was detained by CHASS Police Station. The raid was led by IO Mr. Dilip Munda (SI) with Mr. Ram Pravesh Kumar (Inspector).FIR has been registered and counterfeit goods were seized.

The other raids was conducted at M/s. Balaji RO Enterprise having shop at CHASS One Deepak Kumar Baranwal apprehended, and police team seized counterfeit goods.

During interrogation of above detainee Police gathered information about another counterfeiter M/s Sai Aqua enterprise in SECTOR – 4 market area, owner of said shop Mr. Prakash was detained and police seized counterfeit goods.

In All 3 cases Police is taking appropriate legal action.

Revealing this information, the Kent RO’s brand custodian said that “It since long it has been observed that there is a large racket behind, duplicate spare part were manufactured and supplied to various cities counterfeiters, rolling out spurious products and is playing with the health of innocent consumers”. Kent is aggressively pursuing the seizure of duplicate parts by appointing investigating agencies in all parts of India. More raids and seize operations will be conducted soon to unearth this entire racket involved in counterfeit and duplicate product and spare part of Water purifiers.