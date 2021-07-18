Kenyan President Approves Revised 7.5% Gaming Turnover Tax

Following the signing of a 7.5% tax on gambling returns by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the betting operators in Kenya can now breathe a sigh of relief. The gambling industry will be revived following this decision. The government undertook this measure, following the revision of the 2021 finance bill contained in the country’s revenue agency (KRA). Apart from gambling, the new law has reduced the taxation rates in the telecom sectors as well.

Kenya is among the top 5 countries in Africa with the highest number of land-based and online casinos and betting platforms; thus huge betting revenue. More than 50% of the youths in the country are involved in both sports betting and casino gambling. Due to the entry of smartphones and the rapid spread of the internet, many gamblers play online casino games. With the reduction of gambling tax to 7.5%, the gambling industry is expected to see a boom. This will come as a boost to casinos in Kenya and other betting operators where bettors will receive most of their winnings while casino and sports betting operators will get to keep most of their profits.

After President Kenyatta approved the reduction, KRA is expected to lower the blanket tax imposed on all gambling operators from 20% to 7.5%. The 20% rate was met with a lot of controversies. It was an item of the 2020 finance bill which had been approved. However, a Nairobi High Court imposed an injunction at the last minute, compelling the KRA to justify why it was increasing the tax rate that initially stood at 10%. As a consequence, during the 2021/2022 budget-making process, the cabinet secretary for the national treasury Ukur Yattani was forced to review the tax rates applied to businesses.

President Kenyatta has always been a staunch advocate against gambling. It was not certain whether he would ascent to the new law, given his vocal opposition. For many years, the Kenyatta administration has been at loggerheads with SportPesa, a leading betting firm in Kenya. Initially, the company, together with other firms was ordered to remit Ksh. 60 million in pending taxes charged on player winnings. This dispute escalated in 2019 as the Kenyatta administration ordered all banks and telecommunications companies to terminate all payment contracts for licensed betting firms. Consequently, several companies, including Sportpesa closed shop in the Kenyan market.

It is all smiles for betting operators now after the Kenyan president approved the amendment bill to lower the tax rates. It is good news for gambling operators, including SportPesa which made its way back to the Kenyan market under the new management of Milestone Games Limited. The Betting Control and Licensing Board has however made the operations of Sportpesa very difficult after it suspended the company’s license over outstanding tax arrears. The biggest beneficiary of these changes is the Betsson AB group which recently launched Betsafe Kenya in collaboration with Bet High Kenya. Betsson is committed to sustainable growth in the Kenyan market. Part of its program is to promote safe gambling environment, especially for vulnerable players.