Kerala Blasters FC announces Delfrez as the Official Partner for ISL 2021-22 season

Delfrez is a chain of retail outlets that operate under the processed food division of Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd, a pioneer in broiler farming, hatcheries, feed mills, processing plants, and vaccines manufacturing for poultry in India since 1984. Suguna is one of the top ten poultry companies in the world. It operates in 18 Indian states and offers a range of poultry products and services.

Commenting on the collaboration Mr. MVR Krishna Prasad, Vice President, Delfrez, stated, “We are delighted and thrilled to associate with the young and energetic team of the league, Kerala Blasters FC for the upcoming season. The team has reaped enormous fans across the country and has played exceptionally well over these seasons. As a consumer brand, we have a strong connection across regions and this pandemic has given us a way to reposition and emerge bigger to reach out to more customers with healthier and easier meal options. Together we believe this association will bring new strides for both the brands in our respective spheres and we look forward to an amazing season ahead.”

“A big welcome to Delfrez into the KBFC family! There’s a great alignment of our visions, purpose and ambitions to be at the top in our respective fields. We look forward to building a fruitful association.” said Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Kerala Blasters FC.