Kestone Integrated Marketing Services forays into Indonesia; sets up office

New Delhi/Jakarta, 20 June 2023: Kestone Integrated Marketing Services, the leading global data-driven integrated marketing services company, today announced the expansion of its APAC operations with a new office in Indonesia. This Indonesia diversification follows the success of the company’s Singapore presence. With the new office, Kestone will service the existing Indonesia-based clients, expand into neighboring markets, and develop new clients and client segments.

The company’s main integrated-marketing solutions include 360-degree marketing communication campaigns, digital, event activations, and virtual events solutions. The Singapore and Indonesia operations will be led by Abhilash Mathew, President, Kestone Global.

In the APAC market, Kestone has a committed team with expertise in key account management, events and project management for the Indonesian business, and a focus on further expanding its presence in the APAC market. The aim is to ensure that clients in Indonesia receive excellent service through Kestone’s wealth of expertise and knowledge from the sector. The opening of the Jakarta office has already led to several new B2B client partnerships.

Kestone’s key competence is in tech, financial, and lifestyle industries. The company’s operations in Indonesia focus on these as the primary target sectors even as they work to promote innovation there. Indonesia, as the largest economy in Southeast Asia and a member of the G20, offers immense opportunities for businesses.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion into Indonesia, marking our entry into a vibrant and promising market in the APAC region. This strategic move comes on the heels of Kestone’s successful presence in Singapore and positions us strategically to capitalize on the remarkable growth of Indonesia, one of the fastest-growing large economies in the APAC region. By establishing a robust presence in the country, we reinforce our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services to our clients worldwide. Our skilled team in Jakarta is focused on delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions that generate tangible and quantifiable business results,” said Abhilash Mathew, President, Kestone Global. “At Kestone, we are fully committed to building strong relationships with our Indonesian clients, understanding their unique needs, and providing tailor-made solutions that drive their success. We believe in the power of collaboration and knowledge-sharing, and we are eager to work hand in hand with the Indonesian business community, fostering a culture of innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth,” Abhilash Mathew added.

Kestone’s strategic expansion into Indonesia represents a significant milestone in its global growth trajectory. By venturing into this thriving market, the company is solidifying its position as a key player in the integrated marketing space and reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction.