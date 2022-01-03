Kestone onboards Jessie Paul as Strategic Advisor to the board

New Delhi, January 3, 2022: Kestone, India’s leading data-driven integrated sales and marketing services company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Career Launcher (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE) announced the onboarding of one of the most well-known brand consultant & marketing thought leader, Jessie Paul, as the company’s strategic advisor.

x

Welcoming Jessie as the Strategic Advisor, Piyush Gupta, President, Kestone said – “The martech business we built during the pandemic is at an inflection point both in India and the overseas market. We are growing rapidly and are coming out with new products to cater to a larger market need in the virtual space. We believe that collaborating with industry leaders will help us use their expertise to strengthen our base and have a very strong GTM strategy. Jessie is a perfect fit to guide us in this journey.”

Speaking about the move, Jessie Paul, commented – “Kestone has a huge potential to become a global leader in the martech space and I am excited to be part of the journey to experience it up-close. Kestone, under the leadership of Piyush, is driven by a larger vision to transform the future of experiential marketing. I am looking forward to working with this all-geared-up team of techno marketers and playing my bit in helping them scale their global footprint.”

About Jessie Paul: Jessie Paul is an author, independent board director and Founder of Paul Writer, a strategy & marketing advisory firm. She was Global Brand Manager of Infosys and later served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Wipro, during both the companies’ exponential growth in the late 90s and early 2000s. She is seen as among the pioneers of B2B marketing in India, and was responsible for branding, communications, digital marketing, and go to market strategy and planning across her stints. She has been recognized for her contribution to putting the Indian IT Industry on the global map and is named one of the most influential businesswomen in IT & marketing strategy, in India.

About Kestone: Kestone, a wholly owned subsidiary of Career Launcher (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE) and leading global data-driven integrated sales and marketing services company, founded in 1997, is the player behind India’s first, entirely home-grown, experiential “virtual platform”. Replicating every element of an offline events experience with multilingual functionality, 3D environment, LIVE streaming, audience engagement interventions with polls & quizzes, real-time reporting, data privacy and security encryptions, it offers limitless possibilities for businesses to collaborate and grow across sectors. Headquartered in New Delhi, Kestone is present in 250+ Indian Cities, and 15+ International destinations including Singapore, Dubai & the US. The Rs. 120 crore (FY2021-22 revenue) organization counts Dell and Cisco as among its longest-serving clients and has strategized & executed several programs/campaigns for 100+ organizations like Google, SAP, Sun Pharma, Britannia, Microsoft, Airtel, Amazon, etc. It has built a successful IPs – Melting Pot, Inquizitive Minds, Pocket Events, and Axis. Kestone has won ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards in 2018, 2019 & 2020, WOW Awards, Lighthouse Insights Best Mobile Marketing 2018, and Marketing Excellence Awards 2017 among other accolades. Do visit for further details: https://kestoneglobal.com/