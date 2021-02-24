Kestone’s Virsa BOT – India’s first AI powered Virtual Event Smart Assistance to increase audience average engagement time by 5x

New Delhi, India: Kestone, India’s leading data-driven integrated sales and marketing services company, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Career Launcher (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE), announced the launch of VIRSA BOT – India’s first AI powered Virtual Event Smart Assistance whose intelligent make and analytic capability can increase average audience engagement time at virtual events by multi-fold.

Gaining in-depth accurate behavioral insights and comprehending the audience psyche will no longer be a pain point for marketers now. Designed exclusively to interpret data rightfrom the registration process, VIRSA with AI driven algorithms can not only provide personalized recommendations to the event organizer about content choice and sessions topics assessing the attendees’ business profile for improved event strategy, but also is fully empowered to filter and recommend sessions, resources and indicative business contacts for interaction for the attendee once he/she logs in. Discovering relevant content, speakers and sessions and connecting to peers and business leads will be easier. Another great feature of VIRSA is speech-text conversion, known as Virsa Notes. VIRSA listens to all the sessions and takes a note of every aspect of the deliberation. So, in-case anyone misses a particular session, Virsa will convert that session into text with 85% accuracy.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Gupta, President, Kestone said, “Assessing market needs early and innovating ahead to deliver solutions that are long terms and effective have been our key goal. The pandemic has given virtual communication a whole new chapter and opportunities to advance newer concepts into the market. Audience engagement and interactivity were major challenges for virtual marketers ever since its start and our VIRSA bot – India’s first AI powered Virtual Event Smart Assistance, will be the most cost-effective, intuitive, personalized concierge for both marketers and audiences. VIRSA will change the event industry’s marketplace for good and we expect a minimum of 3-fold increase in their conversion rates and revenue by increasing audience average engagement time by 5x. There are no bandwidth concerns for VIRSA and hence no capping to the number of calculations the bot can make every second, irrespective of the event size.”

He also added, “Virsa has an extensive potential to activate wider reach for multi-lingual events, which will be the new flavor for brands as more local brands and marketers embrace virtual technology. For all those unfamiliar-new-audience attending such event, whose typical inhibitions could be their comfort and conversance level with a ‘tech’ platform and the sense of being ‘lost’ once they login, VIRSA can be their virtual concierge.”

Kestone’s virtual event platform which is India’s first, entirely home-grown, experiential “virtual platform” with a 360-degree integrated marketing and branding assistance has replicated every element of an offline events experience into it, offering limitless possibilities for businesses to collaborate, communicate and grow across sectors. Kestone has already done more than 10000 hours of streaming and engaged over 5million audience over a span of 8months in the virtual space.With 94% brands aiming at exploring digital IPs for improved consumer attraction and retention in the new normal, Hybrid events will be the future for event industry. Tech innovation under ‘Virtual’ and ‘Hybrid’ models is redefining the industry. For India, which ranks 63rd in Global Ease of Doing Business 2020 and 68th in Global Entrepreneurship Index; post pandemic business engagements and communication will be driven virtually, upping the market potential of VIRSA in terms of the growing market demand extensively.