Keventers introduces exclusive and delicious cold coffees in three new amazing flavours

India, March 17th, 2022: The warm summer breeze and hot summer nights aren’t something that India is familiar with. The Indian Summer hits differently when one steps out either at 9 am on a Monday morning or 5 pm on a Saturday evening. To make this a summer that people can actually enjoy, Keventers, the iconic Milkshake and Desserts brand is adding 3 new delicious cold coffee flavours to their menu – Hazelnut, Cinnamon, and Caramel.

As everyone heads back to the office, they’ll once again be reminded of how brutal Indian Summers can be. The Keventers Cold Coffee range makes sure that one stays on top of their work game, and feels a little cooler at the same time.

These flavours have been curated by understanding how important coffee is when it comes to kick-starting your day.. The Cold Coffee Hazelnut is a classic flavour that combines refreshing cold coffee with a dash of hazelnut, made to suit the palate of the Indian customer. Cold Coffee Cinnamon is a delightful blend of cinnamon and vanilla ice cream. Dip into the goodness of caramel mixed with the signature taste of cold coffee with Cold Coffee Caramel.

The Keventers Cold Coffee range starts from Rs 169, and is available Pan-India from 15th March onwards. Grab the cold coffee flavour of your choice from Zomato or Swiggy and experience the Coolest Summer delivered to your doorstep within 30 minutes!

Speaking about the addition of new flavours to the menu, Agastya Dalmia, founder and CEO, Keventers said, “We have always been on the top of our game when it comes to satisfying the customers. We haven’t had an official Summer Season for the last two years and wanted to make sure that this year the customers get more of their favourites. Our new coffee flavours will keep you alert during those hot work days and make you fall in love with cold coffees all over again. We look forward to adding more flavours to our milkshakes and keep everyone wanting more.”

About Keventers:

Keventers, creator of the iconic milkshake is India’s first very own ‘Made in India’ brand. Established in 1925 by Edward Keventer, Keventers then became famed for its milkshakes. Acquired by Ram Krishna Dalmia in 1940, it underwent great changes through the course of history. From supplying to the Indian army to becoming the preferred choice for Delhiites walking around Connaught Place. The brand was then revived in 2015 by Agastya Dalmia,

Aman Arora and Sohrab Sitaram. Keeping the vintage tone alive with its signature glass bottles, the trio has completely revamped the brand in a way that makes it strike a chord with modern-day consumers. Presently Keventers has brand presence across India, Nepal, UAE, Oman and Kenya.