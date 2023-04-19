Keventers Presents Super Savings Thursdays: All Shakes at just Rs.129

National, 2023: Keventers, an iconic Indian Dairy brand with a legacy of 97 years – best known for its Milkshakes & Desserts, has announced the Biggest Deal of the season! Thursday offers at Keventers have taken a whole new avatar with the brand’s latest “Super Savings Thursday” campaign that is bigger and better than ever. Indulge in irresistible treats at unbelievable prices, and start your weekend on a Thursday with Keventers!

● All Regular Beverages @129 (Milk Shakes, Iced Beverages, Ice Cream Blended Shakes)

● All Large Beverages @199 (Milk Shakes, Iced Beverages, ThickShakes, Ice Cream Blended Shakes)

● All Sundaes @Rs 149

The Super Savings Thursday offer includes some of the most popular and indulgent treats at incredibly low prices! Now you can enjoy their delectable Nutella Shake, best-selling Belgian Chocolate Milkshake at an incredibly low price of just 129. Devour into your favourite Guilty Pleasure Sundae at just Rs.149. It can’t get better than this!

These exciting offers are applicable at all Keventers stores across India, on all lip smacking flavors in each milkshake category including classic, chocolate, special shakes, all exciting thick shakes with velvety soft texture, tempting, mouth-watering sundaes, luscious Blended Ice Cream Shakes and recently launched sparkling iced beverages with whole lotta fizz and a whole lotta fun!

Commenting on the campaign, Mr Agastya Dalmia, Founder and CEO, Keventers said, “As a brand we’re always looking for new ways to connect with our customers and provide them with the best possible experience. Our Super Savings Thursday Offer is the latest example of that commitment. We know that people love our milkshakes and other treats, and we wanted to give them even more reasons to visit us.”

“We’re thrilled to announce our Super Savings Thursday Offer, which we believe will be a game-changer for our brand. Our goal is to make Thursdays the new weekend and we’re confident that our amazing offers will make that a reality. We’re excited to provide our customers with even more value, and we hope that this becomes a beloved property for both Keventers and our loyal audience”,says Aman Arora, Co-Founder, and CMO, Keventers.