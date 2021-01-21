Kevin Sarney Joins Charles River CFO to Lead Life Sciences Practice

Wellesley, MA : Charles River CFO, Inc. (CRCFO), a provider of part-time and interim CFO and accounting services, today announced Kevin Sarney has joined the leadership team as the Life Sciences Practice Leader and CFO. With over 20 years of experience in public and private life sciences companies, Kevin will lead the Charles River CFO team providing strategic CFO, accounting, and tax services.

“With the continued growth of the biotech industry in the Boston area, we are excited to have Kevin on our team,” said Ann Vickers, CRCFO chief executive officer. “His deep experience in public biotech companies positions us to assist in IPO readiness, fundraising, SEC reporting, financial controls, audits, and supporting financial operations from drug development through pharmaceutical product launches.”

Kevin’s professional career began in Big 4 public accounting. He has held leadership positions at public biotech companies and private early-stage drug development companies. Kevin has numerous experiences in assisting companies going public at Enumeral, Tesaro, Tetraphase, Karyopharm and Genocea.

Kevin earned a B.S. in business management from the University of Hartford, an MBA from Boston University, and an M.A. in accounting from Suffolk University. Kevin is a CPA in Massachusetts.

“I am very excited to join Charles River CFO at this time of significant opportunity. Helping clients strategize, analyze, and account for financial growth has always been most rewarding for me,” said Kevin. “Joining the CRCFO team allows me to build upon my previous experience and continue to provide the highest quality client service to the companies that rely on Charles River CFO. I look forward to making a substantial contribution to the success of the firm and its clients.”