Key Sessions during the Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Conference Released

SMi Group reports: the key conference sessions during the 6th Annual HPAPi Conference are released

SMi’s 6th Annual Highly Potent APi Conference will also explore the ADC industry, legal aspects, environmental policy, and how to effectively establish a business case for containment – as well as taking a look to the future of HPAPI as new modalities continue to surface.

Taking place on 9th – 10th May 2022 in London, UK; the conference will focus on a robust scientific approach to handling HPAPI, from hazard identification and exposure limits to toxicological risk assessment, in addition to engineering containment controls, and occupational hygiene testing.

Interested parties can register at: http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR2BTW- register by 28th January 2022 to save £200.

SMi Group have released the key sessions that will be taking place over the two-day conference, see below for an excerpt:

OPENING ADDRESS – Key Elements of [Highly] Potent API Projects

What is more Important? Product Safety or Worker Safety?

Higher Potency and Toxicity in Drug Pipelines

Is SARS-CoV-2 and/or its Vaccines ‘Potent’?

Hazard, Risk and Control (and uncertainty)

Potent Drug Facility Design

Justin Mason-Home, FRSC, Director/Owner, HPAPI Project Services Ltd

SPOTLIGHT SESSION – Human Behaviours Leading to Safe & Successful Potent Product Manufacturing

There have been progressive improvements in potent compound containment in Pharma within the last 20 years

Great sharing of ‘best practice’, resulting in similar approaches across the sector

A degree of ‘health & safety anxiety’ is observed when the API OELs go below 10 mcg/m3

Expensive Containment infrastructure is only as useful as the human capability interacting with it

Do we need to look at how we prepare workers handling extremely active, harmful chemical agents?

This talk examines some of the key human factors that can influence a successful approach to handling potent compounds

Dr. Damien Boyd, Regional Industrial Hygiene (EMEA region), MSD

PANEL DISCUSSION – Highly Potent APIs in Pharma

How can we ensure compliance with both Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS)?

When should engineering controls be employed?

How should Risk, Hazard, and Uncertainty be treated in this field?

Justin Mason-Home, FRSC, Director/Owner, HPAPI Project Services Ltd

Olindo Lazzaro, Head, Global Occupational Safety, Novartis

Dr. Damien Boyd, Regional Industrial Hygiene (EMEA region), MSD

Richard Denk, Senior Consultant Aseptic Processing & Containment, SKAN AG

OPENING ADDRESS – Trends and Outlook on Containment

Approaches for effective evaluation of cleaning validation and monitoring

Fully automated Gloveless Robotic Aseptic Filling Line for high potent substances

Clean to prevent Cross Contamination

New ISPE DACH Containment Handbook introduction

Richard Denk, Senior Consultant Aseptic Processing & Containment, SKAN AG

To find out more about the speaker-line up and conference agenda, please visit: http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR2BTW and register by 28th February to save £200.

The 6th Annual Highly Potent APi Conference will enable delegates to expand their community and explore the latest developments in the industry at this two-day event, including key regulatory updates, and leading case studies from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference

9 – 10 May 2022

London, UK

http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR2BTW