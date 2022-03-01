Key Sessions on AI & Autonomy Released for the Military Space Disruptive Technology

SMi Group reports: key presentations on Military Space Disruptive Technology

Due to high demand, SMi Group is proud to announce the inaugural Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference and Exhibition, taking place on 25th – 26th April 2022 in London, UK.

After launching as a pre-conference Focus Day at the industry-leading Global MilSatCom conference and exhibition, Military Space Disruptive Technology will now run as a standalone event alongside Military Space Situational Awareness in SMi Group’s Space Week on 25th – 28th April 2021.

Interested parties can register at http://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/bntw – take advantage of the early bird offer and register by 28th February to save £100.

One of the key focus point this year will be AI and Autonomy and there will be key presentations during the two-day conference to discuss these points in further details.

KEY PRESENTATIONS ON AI & AUTONOMY

How AI will enable the hybrid Space architecture

Overview:

• Defence implications in implementing a successful hybrid space architecture

• Challenges related to planning and execution

• How we can leverage AI to maximize the use of space

Presented by: Mr Guy De Carufel, CTO & Founder, Cognitive Space

The Role of Space in Delivering actionable intelligence

Overview:

• Emergence of rapid delivery of systems to the extreme edge (including LEO)

• All-domain sensor inputs fused and presented in a common operating picture

• Challenge of presenting the right information at the right time to the right person to make the best decision

Presented by: Mr Quentin Donnellan, General Manager Space and Defense, Hypergiant

Distributed Spacecraft autonomy



Overview:

• Lower cost satellites have broadened the ability to use distributed space systems (DSS) to achieve mission objective

• These systems face increasing complexity as they increase the number of assets in the system but can be tasked and used in combination to meet a combination of objectives

• To unlock the capabilities of these DSS they will need to be able to operate autonomous of the ground which will allow them to capture short and infrequent events that might otherwise be missed.

Presented by: Dr Nick Cramer, Project Manager, NASA Ames Research Center

To register for the conference, please visit: http://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/bntw

– early bird offer ending on 28th February to save £100.

Inaugural Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference

25th – 26th April 2022

London, UK

http://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/bntw

