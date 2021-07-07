KFC India pledges Covid-relief and support with its ‘KFC Care’ initiative

National, 7th July 2021: KFC India strengthens its efforts to provide support to team members and communities in need through the ongoing Covid wave. As part of its ‘KFC Care’ campaign, the brand has undertaken various relief initiatives. Supported by the Yum! Foundation, KFC Care pledges to provide medical supplies & essentials to hospitals, food relief kits and home care Covid kits to underprivileged families. To safeguard the safety and well-being of its team members across India, the brand has extended a Vaccination Drive for its team members, including delivery riders & restaurant managers, across 480+ KFC restaurants in the country.

Speaking about the KFC Care initiatives, Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India, said, “Since the onset of the pandemic last year, we have been making efforts to combat its impact on communities in need. Stepping up our efforts this year, we have extended support to our team members and identified need areas as hospital supplies to charitable hospitals, food kits as well as home care Covid essentials for underprivileged families. Our aim is to ensure we make a positive difference to those with limited access and means to get through these difficult times. Surging ahead, we will adopt a pre-emptive approach and continue to evaluate relevant areas of work; until we immerge stronger and better in this fight against Covid-19.”

In association with partners as ResponseNet and Smile Foundation, KFC Care would provide relief to families of migrant workers and daily wage labourers, with kits of food & hygiene essentials, serving more than 1 million meals. To support underprivileged families nursing diagnosed patients, home care covid kits will be provided to them. In addition, medical equipment for Covid care will be provided to more than 50 public and charitable hospitals. Ramping up efforts to safeguard the health & safety of team members & customers, the brand is covering the cost of both vaccines to 10,000 team members, including delivery riders, and is extending amenities as flexibility in scheduling shifts, option to rest with time-off after getting vaccinated, etc. to get both shots done. The KFC Care campaign will continue to access any further needs and relevant interventions thereby, over the next few months.

KFC India has also made the following commitments to support its people and communities during the ongoing phase of the pandemic.