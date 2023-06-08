KFintech wins the 2023 Gold Stevie Award for its Digital Transformation in IPO Services

HYDERABAD India June 08th, 2023: KFin Technologies Limited (“KFintech”), a leading provider of global investor and issuer solutions, was announced the winner of a Gold Stevie Award for Innovation in Digital Transformation – Financial Services Industries in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. KFintech wins the award for their contribution to the capital market in digitally transforming the IPO subscription model with an omnichannel platform using advanced AWS cloud-based services. The platform also enables investors to subscribe to IPOs through multiple channels, such as online, mobile, and offline, providing a seamless and convenient experience.

KFintech’s revolutionary solution offers access in milliseconds to the investors of IPO information points in time of allotment results, marking a first for India. Leveraging the comprehensive suite of AWS services such as compute, serverless, databases, and analytics, KFintech effortlessly handled India’s largest IPO, providing share allotment results to over 7.5 million subscribers within a 5-millisecond lag upon login. Leveraging hyper scalability and agility of AWS, KFintech’s IPO solution can efficiently process more than 100,000 investor requests for IPO information per second. The solution architecture driven by AWS Lambda and Amazon DynamoDB delivered fast response times during sixfold transaction spikes at IPO launches. KFintech connects investor requests using Amazon API Gateway, AWS Lambda, and Amazon DynamoDB. Additionally, KFintech solutioned usage of Amazon Kinesis for audit and compliance requirements.

“By building India’s first IPO solution on a hyper-scale Cloud platform, we gave investors instant access to IPO allotment results, empowering them to make smarter investment decisions,” said V. Venkata Giri, Chief Technology Officer at KFintech. “This resilient and self-learning architecture enables us to rapidly scale with customer demand for investment services and transform the issuer solutions industry. As the IPO market surges, our first-in-class, innovative cloud-based solution shall make investing convenient and easily accessible to all.”

“Financial services companies across the Asia Pacific are using the power of cloud computing to deliver value to investors and brokers in IPO markets.

With IPO solution on Cloud offered as a service, KFintech makes the IPO markets more accessible and investing easier. KFintech has built a hyper scalable, real-time, secure, precision track & trace audit compliance and resilient system to serve more Indian companies and their investors.