Khadim India records overall 41 % Year on Year growth

Kolkata, 14th November 2022: Khadim India Ltd., the second largest retail footwear brand, today announced their financial performance for the quarter ended 30th September 2022. The company saw increased demand for its products riding on the festive season resulting in the brand continuing its healthy business performance during the quarter.

Key Highlights for Q2 FY 23 ( July –Sept’22) Key Highlights for H1 FY 23 ( April –Sept’22) Revenue from operation stood at INR 1860.33 million clocking a growth of 15% over the corresponding quarter of last fiscal Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, & Amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter stood at INR 222.8 million;growth of 63% over the corresponding quarter of last fiscal EBITDA Margin at 11.98%. Highest ever in the history of the company. Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at INR 71.85 million; Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at INR 50.23million New Stores Added Pan India – 33 Revenue from operation stood at INR 3521.06 million recording a growth of 41% Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, & Amortization (EBIDTA) for H1 stood at INR 393.66 million;growth of 195% over the corresponding period of last fiscal Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at INR 117.27 million Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at INR 83.72 million New Stores Opened Pan India – 58

The Company’s continued focus on creating affordable premium products to meet consumer demand, increasing brand footprint by scaling up retail presence and distribution focus have been instrumental in delivering results. Coupled with the trinity of the refreshed in-store experience, new fashionable range of products and an affordable price point Khadim continues to win consumer’s hearts and is on its way to becoming the first-choice footwear brand for the family.

Commenting on the Company’s results Ms. Namrata A Chotrani, CEO, Khadim India Ltd. said, “The first festive season without the long shadow of the pandemic saw buoyant consumers with a propensity to spend higher than average. This has stimulated business growth and helped us record a healthy number this quarter. Our premium product portfolio with affordable pricing has received significant consumer response,we will continue to build on the same which will appeal to our target audience.We are continuing the expansion of our retail stores that enable us to penetrate in our target markets to equip people with affordable fashion footwear and continue our growth momentum. We hope to become the first-choice footwear brand for the family and continue delighting our consumers with the WOW experience. ”

The homegrown Company continues its expansion in the Tier II & III locations through its asset-light strategy taking the store tally to 826till the end of the second quarter.