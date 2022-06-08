Khadim Unveils New Range of Footwear in Business Partners’ Meet 2022

Khadim India Ltd. India’s leading footwear retail brand organised their Business Partners’ Meet 2022 recently in Kolkata. The meet was attended by around 400 Business Partners from across the country. The occasion was graced by Ms. Namrata A Chotrani, CEO, Khadim India Ltd along with other senior officials of the company. The interactive meet commenced with lamp lighting followed by performance review & appreciation basis the last financial year and sharing of future plan and vision of the company for FY 2023 with the business partners.

The meet was designed with lots of glitz and glamour with a fashion walk unveiling the new launches by the company for the upcoming festive season. The gorgeous employees of Khadim showcased the trendy range from across brands of Sharon, Cleo, Lazard, British Walkers and PRO. Following the fashion walk 600 plus new shoe lines were displayed to the business partners to provide a touch & feel of the products. The audience enjoyed the stylish fashion walk along with dance and musical performances.

Commenting on the event, Ms. Namrata A Chotrani, CEO, Khadim India Ltd said,” We are glad to being able to bring all our retail business partners together in one platform making it easier for them to benefit from each other’s experiences and feedback. We have seen the demand of our new range of fashionable products to be strong and we want to keep that momentum up for the rest of the year. Also, we have unveiled a fresh assortment for the upcoming festive season which will be in the shelves very soon.” She further added, “We are very excited to witness the excitement of our business partners for our new product range as it is true appreciation and motivation for the hard work put in by the team internally.”

The daylong event was quite engaging for the partners as they were entertained with many fun filled activities. The event concluded by felicitating the business partners, employees and the high profile customers of Khadim.

To encourage the Khadim Parivaar some of our customers shared their experiences:

Mr. Soumya Shuvra Roy, an elite customer of the company said,” I am very satisfied with the products of Khadim. All the products are very good including shoes, bags and belts. Some of the brands like British Walker, Softouch and Lazard have wonderful products. I am a very happy customer of the company”. Resonating the same feeling, Ms. Ritu Mukherjee, another elite customer said,” Since childhood me and my family are very happy wearing the Khadim footwear. Today, we saw that the company has launched some stylish yet comfortable footwear range. I am looking forward to explore the new collection soon. My best wishes to Khadim India.”

Extending appreciation some of Khadims’ business associates shared their views:

Mr. Santosh Saha, a business partner from Agartala said,” I always feel that I am a part of Khadim family and not only a business partner. The seamless processes of the company make doing business transaction hassle free and a pleasant experience. Also, the company has taken our feedback to improvise on the fashionable range of footwear and launches them for the upcoming festive season. I am happy to do business with them and would like to continue our long term relationship. Thank you for your appreciation and recognition.” Sharing his experience Mr. N Ramji, a business partner from Vishakhapatnam, said,” I am glad to be associated with Khadim India. I always feel as an integral part of the company and would like to continue our fruitful association for years to come. They give utmost importance to the customers’ feedback and try to implement them on their product range. Thank you for all your support and acknowledgement.”

With an aim to elevate the happiness and foster a culture of inclusivity, Khadim encouraged their employees to walk the ramp showcasing the new product range. The participants walked the ramp with lot of energy and each of them put their best foot forward to make this initiative a success.

Extending gratitude, Ms. Debjani Bhaduri of Khadim India said,” Working with Khadim is a great pleasure for me. It provides enough opportunity to work in a pleasant multicultural atmosphere with supportive team members. I thank the entire Khadim Parivaar for this opportunity as it is motivating and gives a feeling to be an integral part of Khadim Parivaar.” Echoing similar feeling, Mr. Manas Roy Burman of Khadim India shared, “I’m really very happy and grateful to Khadim for this initiative. It is motivating and push us to achieve the next level. This organization is like an extended family to me as there is always someone to support me. I thoroughly enjoy working in a collaborative working environment.”

Overall the event was a fun filled and motivated each one of the participants.