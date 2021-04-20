Khaled Salem, U.S. Senate Candidate Advises All Tourists Not Travel to Specific Locations in Middle East and Africa

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 — Today, Khaled Salem, running for U.S. Senate in New York State against Chuck Schumer in 2022, strongly urged American tourists and all global travelers not to travel to Egypt, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Morocco until further notice. Khaled serves as CEO for American Human Rights, a New York-based organization. https://www. americanhumanrights.org

Its attorney’s communication to these governments, requesting immediate inspection of travel and tourism safety parameters has been ignored. The Senate candidate especially stresses not traveling to Qatar given the refusal for human rights inspection in light of Qatar hosting next year’s FIFA World Cup.

“We were very clear in our request by email, fax and certified US Mail to specific Middle Eastern countries plus the Kingdom of Morocco, to ensure the safety of all American tourists in these regions,” said Khaled. “It is especially troubling that Qatar is about to host FIFA and continues to disregard our entreaties to assure public safety at such an enormous and important event.”

In addition, Khaled believes that many of these countries, ruled under obvious dictatorship, repress their citizens and any attempt by these populations themselves to organize human rights groups. He added, “I put Qatar, U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Morocco on notice to be prepared for political action, trade sanctions and widespread boycotts during my campaign as candidate for U.S. Senate. When elected, I plan to propose a law to Congress compelling dictatorial Arab countries to assure the safety of American tourists or suffer being cut off by U.S. trade.”

As part of Khaled’s initiative for transparency in all aspects of government, he urges Palestinian citizens to end claims that Israel is occupying their lands. The surrounding Gulf States have done nothing to help Palestinians when Middle East Countries have enormous resources to portion Arab land for the Palestinians. Instead, Arab leaders have continued to use and abuse Palestinians for cheap and disposable labor. These workers are noted by American Human Rights as suffering under brutal Arab entities.

Khaled’s additional key policy positions include:

Free university education for American students.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East.

A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

Freeing US citizens who are allegedly detained abroad .

. Law to Stop Personal Attacks Between Candidates.

Free medical insurance for American people.

Reduce New York state Sales Tax’s Up to 6 years to get our economy back.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate’s 100 seats are being contested in these elections.