Kharar-Ambala Road (opp. Aerocity Extension): Upcoming integrated living hotspot near Tricity

Kharar- Ambala Road and the progressing infra and real estate developments around it, are a reflection of the growth opportunities the particular region plans to offer in the coming years. Being in a strategic location which is close to the junction of three major states- Punjab, Haryana and Himachal, a mix of newly laid residential and commercial projects will be smart options for investment especially for the buyers looking to gain higher future returns from the property deal made here. The area also has excellent accessibility to the cities of Ambala and Manali, former being a prominent industrial hub and latter being the most attractive tourist destination of North India.

With its proximity to Airport Chowk, the centre of bustling activities and a prominent four-lane expressway under-construction which will be fully-functional in a year; Kharar-Ambala has all the requisites to have a fine livability quotient. IT City and Aerocity being the two ambitious commercial projects will be providing the residents with an array of options in retail, entertainment and recreation. The regular upsurge of real estate developments has further laid to the establishment of Aerotropolis, a project by GMADA with 5500 acres of land that is going to be having 20,000 residential plots.

Ashoka University, Amity University are the two upcoming premier educational institutions while Chandigarh and Chitkara University, the already established esteemed educational institutions of Tricity region are an 8-minute drive away from this road. This makes it an ideal spot for earning from student rentals. Presence of a range of IT companies and MK Technology Park will also be the key drivers in making it an ideal residential locality for the corporates due to the facilities offered and the seamless connectivity to the city of Chandigarh and other nearby industrial cities.

It presents an opportune time for end-users looking to invest in affordable housing. As the price points offered here are on an average INR 20,000 per sq yard, and INR 23.90 lacs for 2 BHK as compared to the INR 28,000-30,000 per sq yard and INR 50–55 lacs for 2BHK in Aerocity being offered within a 5-minute drive. Such competitive price brackets will further add value to the residential and commercial establishments in the region.

This newly developed residential hub will be attracting the majority of the population looking to settle near the Tricity region. Gated societies with an enhanced security system, a range of social amenities like gymnasiums, pools, clubhouses, jogging tracks, children playing area, shopping arcade will pave the way for a newer definition of integrated living in Kharar-Ambala region.

Mr. Raman Gupta- Director (Branding & Construction) GBP Group