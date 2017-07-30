Kharif Crop Sowing Crosses 791 Lakh Hectare Area

The total sown area as on 28th July 2017, as per reports received from States, stands at 791.34 lakh hectare as compared to 765.79 lakh hectare at this time last year.

It is reported that rice has been sown/transplanted in 216.23 lakh ha, pulses in 114.88 lakh ha, coarse cereals in 150.19 lakh ha, sugarcane in 49.15 lakh hectare and cotton in 111.55 lakh ha.

The details of the area covered so far and that covered during this time last year are given below:

Lakh hectare