Khidmat: The Spirit of Delhi Elevates Mughlai Indian Cuisine with Third Outlet in Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi, India – Khidmat, the iconic restaurant brand that has been serving authentic Indian and exotic Mughlai delicacies since 1992 has opened its newest outlet in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi. Founded by the esteemed Chef Davinder Kumar, who has worked with 5-star hotels in India and abroad, Khidmat is committed to bringing rich and diverse flavors of royalty to the table.

“We are thrilled to bring Khidmat’s rich culinary heritage to the food enthusiasts. With the opening of our third outlet, we aspire to provide an exceptional gastronomic journey for affluent diners who are looking for a premium dining experience. Our commitment to serving delectable and regal Mughlai cuisine remains unwavering, and we look forward to welcoming our guests to our newest location .” said Anuj Kumar, Director, of Khidmat.

Over the years, Khidmat has earned the patronage of several famous Indian personalities, making it one of the most sought-after dining destinations in Delhi. The restaurant excels in serving classic food, where each exquisite plate has a story to tell, that’s bursting with rich history, infused with robust flavors, and traditional notes with the deftness of expert touch. The menu features a wide range of regional specialties and authentic dishes from Northern regions of India, each with its unique blend of spices and ingredients. The new outlet also provides takeout and delivery services for maximum convenience.

With three outlets in Delhi NCR, namely Kalkaji, Noida, and Punjabi Bagh, Khidmat is quickly becoming a go-to destination for food lovers.

Khidmat offers chic decor, extraordinary service, and an extensive food selection, all presented in a hygienic and plush setting. Khidmat provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere that is just right for relishing a meal in the company of loved ones. The restaurant’s design has been skillfully curated to blend contemporary chic with a modern touch, transporting patrons to a visual space that melts inventive modernism whilst keeping its roots to the traditional heritage, made to fit a new-age restaurant. The use of brass and wood materials adds a touch of earthiness to the decor, while the laser-cut metal latticework on mirrors provides a modern and stylish flair. The printed floor tiles, juxtaposed with the marble flooring, add an interesting dimension to the space, creating distinct zones and pathways throughout the restaurant.

“It’s a space where you can toast to old times and embrace the new,” added Anuj.