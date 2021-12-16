KhushiyonkiGoonj: Luminous Supports the Underprivileged; Provides Over 6000 KG of Essential Kits

Luminous Power Technologies, a leader in power backup and home electricals in India, along with Goonj, a leading Indian not-for-profit organization, have reached out to the underprivileged section of society with over 6000 KG of essential kits as a part of the #KhushiyonkiGoonj campaign. The essential kits included ration, clothes, books, stationery, toys, etc.

Commenting on the outcomes of the initiative, Mr. Vipul Sabharwal, Managing Director, Luminous Power Technologies, said, “At Luminous, we believe that every home should be filled with love and radiate with happiness. We created the #KhushiyonKiGoonj campaign to give back to society, of which we too are an integral part. As category market leaders, it is our responsibility to improve the quality of life of disadvantaged communities and contribute to their wellbeing. A special thanks to our extended family of dealers, distributors, and employees who generously contributed to this noble cause across the country. The entire Luminous family is grateful to Goonj, who supported us in this initiative.”

Adding to this, Anshu Gupta, Founder, Goonj said, “We have always believed that doing good is a collective responsibility. Besides, the pandemic has reinforced the need to stand and support each other. I thank Luminous for their support of this idea. With our joint efforts, we have successfully been able to channelize the much-needed resources to our fellow citizens who are living under challenging conditions.”

Over 600 dealers and 170 distributors across 200+ towns in India and more than 6,000 employees participated in the mega collection drive. Post the drive’s completion; Luminous sent the materials to Goonj centers for processing and nationwide distribution.

The #KhushiyonKiGoonj campaign is now live on all Luminous’ social media platforms i.e.: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.