Khushru Jijina Felicitated with ‘Scroll of Honour’ Award at the 11th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2019

Khushru Jijina, Managing Director, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), has been conferred with ‘Scroll of Honour’ award at the 11th edition of Realty Plus Excellence Conclave and Awards. Mr. Jijina received this special recognition for his exemplary contribution in the real estate sector.

Mr. Khushru Jijina, Managing Director, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited said, “I am humbled to have received the Scroll of Honour. I would like to dedicate this award to my team at Piramal Capital & Housing Finance and thank them for their unwavering support, hard work and determination. We began our journey 5 years ago with a team of 20 employees and a unique “Partnership-driven” business model. Today, we are the largest funder in the space with over 1500 employees. The last few months, our approach was tested due to the liquidity-tightening situation and we are happy to share that we continue to support our developer partners in spite the industry facing difficult times. I would like to thank Realty Plus for bestowing me with this honour and celebrating the stalwarts of the real estate industry.”

Realty Plus Excellence Conclave and Awards is a testimony to the hard work of thought leaders and excellent teams which work dedicatedly towards creating landmark real estate developments. The awards platform recognizes the contributions made in the Real Estate panorama by individuals, developers, financiers, interior designers, architects, consultants, etc.