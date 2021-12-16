Kia Carens, three-row recreational vehicle, debuts in India with six standard airbags across variants

Kia Corporation today launched the Carens during a world premiere event in India. The recreational vehicle (RV) is another made-in-India global product from Kia that brings the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one compelling package.

The Kia Carens, designed for modern Indian families, is a comfortable and spacious three-row seater with the longest wheelbase in its class. The car comes with a first in India Hi-Secure Safety Package as standard across all trims, which includes six airbags, making it one of the safest vehicles in India. The Kia Carens is also a connected car that comes with many class-leading features, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

“With its bold design, high-tech features, and industry-leading safety systems, the Kia Carens is set to create a completely new segment and industry benchmark for family vehicles,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Corporation. “Kia is especially honoured to launch Carens in India, where new ideas and innovations are taking shape. We are confident that the Kia Carens will deliver meaningful experiences to modern families both in their daily and leisure life.”

Tae-Jin Park, the Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “India is diverse, and the people here have different preferences. I believe this is the most exciting insight we tried to unlock while developing the Carens. It’s safe, feature-rich has artistry in its design, and is comfortable and classy; it packs everything a modern Indian family would want in their vehicle. The Carens, in all aspects, is another true customer-centric offering from Kia. The vehicle is all set to revolutionize and redefine family commuting, it is another game-changing product dedicated to our discerning Indian customers.”

The Kia Carens will be available in India as well as selected markets starting from the first quarter of 2022.

Key Highlights

The Kia Carens, with its bold design and class-leading features, leaves an everlasting impression on onlookers. Its dynamic and bold stance gives it an SUV-like road presence while incorporating versatility in its interior design.

The Kia Carens excite its customers with choice, offering both petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7DCT and 6AT. The car also comes equipped with a plethora of practical features making life easy for patrons. From connectivity features, like the next-generation Kia Connect app, to flexible seating options and features such as the Sliding Type Seat Under Tray, Retractable Seatback Table, the rear door spot lamp and the bottle and gadget holder in the third row, the Carens literally redefines automotive practicality.

The Kia Carens are loaded with multiple class-leading features, which gives it an edge over existing family movers in India. Moreover, the car brings much-needed excitement in the three-row seater segment. This includes:

1. 26.03 Cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect

2. BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 speakers

3. Cabin Surround 64 colour Ambient Mood Lighting

4. Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection

5. Hi-Secure Safety Standard Package – (6 Airbags, ESC+VSM+HAC+DBC+ABS+BAS, All Wheel Disc Brakes Standard across all trims)

6. Ventilated Front Seats

7. Multi Drive Modes (Sport/Eco/Normal) linked with Ambient Mood Lighting

8. 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”

9. SkyLight Sunroof

10. Large Cabin Space led by Longest Wheelbase in the class

Design

The exterior of the Kia Carens embodies the company’s latest design philosophy – ‘Opposites United.’ The SUV-like exterior design shows the confidence and innovation of the Kia Carens. With edgy character lines and rich volume within its bold side profile, the design of the Carens results in a sporty yet sophisticated combination. The modern and high-tech design of the Carens is aimed at millennials, with eye-catching characteristics and unique aesthetics. The front shows a sporty and stable stance with high-tech details. The DRL in the headlamps is designed based on Kia’s new signature lighting concept – ‘The Star Map’. The horizontal chrome garnish in the upper grille and the frame-type chrome garnish in the lower bumper creates an impressive tiger face. SUV-like side profile, high front end with a pushed back A-pillar, and a straight roofline with optimum ground clearance makes it a capable recreational vehicle.

While the car looks sleek and dynamic with its slim DLO graphic, it also offers generous headroom as a multi-seater vehicle. At the rear, the combination lamp on the robust sections makes the Carens look wide and strong. The Star Map LED gives it a high-tech feel, and the three-dimensional chrome garnish adds to its sporty looks. Three new colours have been introduced on the Kia Carens – the mysterious Imperial Blue inspired by Azurite minerals; a low saturation Moss Brown for a unique look; and Sparkling Silver with metal particles that give the paint a sense of vitality.

The interior of the Kia Carens is based on the design pillar – ‘Joy for reason’ – which creates happiness through a combination of a warm and relaxing aesthetic. On the Kia Carens, these elements feel combined thanks to plenty of thoughtful styling details. In this respect, extensive research was undertaken by Kia on the lifestyle and requirements of Indian families.

The sophisticated interior features soothing colours, plenty of storage space with a layout designed to put all occupants at ease. The dashboard has a wide high-gloss black panel that accentuates the overall design, while the door trims look stylish and are uniquely designed for offering storage space. Inspired by aeroplane seats, all three-seat rows in the Carens combine comfort with aesthetics by matching materials, patterns and colours in an elegant manner. The centre switches are uniquely designed so that they highlight the smart experience the Carens offers. The second row is also packed with functionality, featuring Retractable Seatback Tables with an integrated cup holder and space to put tech gadgets, guaranteeing a pleasant journey experience. The interior of the Kia Carens also focuses on delivering practicality by creating multiple storage spaces for various needs and small but valuable convenience features.

The various Exterior and Interior design aspect of the car also consists of:

1. Crown Jewel Headlamps with Star Map DRL

2. Star Map LED Tail Lamps

3. R-16 – 40.62 (16”) Dual Tone Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels

4. Two-tone side door garnish

5. Chrome Rear Bumper Garnish with Diamond Knurling Pattern

6. Rear Skid Plate – Black Premium Hi-Gloss

7. Integrated Rear Spoiler with Hi-Gloss Black side cover

8. Rear centre fascia reflector – Connected type

9. Single Wing Type Air Vents Design with Premium Run Around Silver Garnish

10. Distinct Black High Gloss Dashboard

Safety Features

The Kia Carens is a true family car, offering a number of active safety features. The model comes with Hi-Secure Safety Package, a first in India. Included as standard across all trims of the Carens are six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Brake Assist System (BAS), Highline TPMS and All-Wheel Disc Brakes. While the ESC protects the car from the loss of traction, HAC and DBC let drivers confidently drive on uphill and downhill roads. Additionally, the VSM ensures occupant safety by offering stability to the car when the driver must perform sudden braking and turns. Continuing this focus on safety, the company has also offered Front-Parking Sensors, Highline TPMS, and Rain-Sensing Wipers with the car, giving utmost confidence to the driver at all times and allowing them to fully focus on road conditions ahead.

Kia Connect

With Carens, the connected car platform gets a complete revamp with the next-generation Kia Connect app, which replaces the previous UVO system. Kia Connect now hosts updated and exciting features with added safety and convenience. One of the major updates with Kia Connect is the enhancement of OTA (Over the Air) Map and System Updates, which is now capable of updating software without visiting the Kia workshop. The Carens will come equipped with 60+ connected car features and what is more exciting is that the AVNT of the vehicle now supports ten native languages.

Space and Convenience

The Kia Carens redefine practicality and set a new standard with its interior space and convenience features. The large cabin space offers generous third-row legroom that is led by the best-in-class length wheelbase of the car. The One Touch Easy Electric Tumble in the second row ensures easy ingress and egress of the patrons in the car. The second row also features recline and slide functions for utmost comfort. In addition to the optimum space and recline functions, the third-row seats can also be flattened in the boot to ensure maximum cargo space.

The Kia Carens are designed to deliver onboard convenience to the family. The Cabin Surround 64 Colour Ambient Mood Lighting sets a perfect ambience at all times. The ventilated front seats and three Drive Modes, namely Sports, Eco, and Normal, gives the driver the journey they want without any hassle. One of the best aspects of the Carens is the optimum space management of the interior, which enables the vehicle to offer plenty of storage space. The car incorporates cooling cup holders, Retractable Seat Back Table with Cup and Gadget Mount, a Sliding Type Seat Under Tray, an Easy Push Retractable cup holder and sliding tray, and a dedicated air freshener mounting system for maximum convenience. In fact, the Kia Carens have a long list of convenience features, which includes:

1. 2nd row Seat Back Folding armrest with Cup Holders

2. Paddle Shifters

3. Roof Flushed 2nd & 3rd row diffused AC Vents

4. Smartphone Wireless charger with cooling function

5. Rear Door Spot Lamp with Kia Logo Projection

6. Rear Door Sunshade Curtains

7. 5 USB C type interfaces

8. Boarding Assist Handle with Illumination

For more information on the Kia Carens, please watch the world premiere video