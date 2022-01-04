Kia Carens trim details revealed – to come with 6 airbags as standard, 66 connected car features, 3 powertrains and 3 transmission options

x

Chennai, January 04, 2022: Kia India, today revealed the trim details and technical specifications of the Kia Carens, ahead of its launch. The bookings of the vehicle are to begin from January 14, 2022. The 3-row recreational vehicle, Kia Carens, will be offered in 5 trim levels – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrains and seating options. All 5 trim levels will offer the Robust 10 Hi-safety package as standard, making the Kia Carens safe for a family drive. Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many first-in-class features such as 26.03 Cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect, BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 speakers, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection, Ventilated front seats, 2nd Row Seat One Touch Easy Electric Tumble and SkyLight Sunroof to name a few. The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options – Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel. Further, customers will also get an option to choose from three transmission options – 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT. The vehicle will be offered in the Seven seater option in Premium to Luxury trims, while the Luxury Plus trim will be available with a choice of both 6 and 7 seater options.

The Kia Carens development was guided by two major customer expectations- Futuristic & bold Exterior and Inspiring interiors which are spacious, premium, plush and very practical for new-age Indian families.

The Kia Carens is a technologically advanced vehicle offering smart and convenient features. The vehicle will also enhance the connected car offering with next-generation Kia Connect. The ‘Kia Connect’ will boast of 66 connected features categorised under Navigation, Remote Control, Vehicle Management, Safety & Security and Convenience. Notably, 11 out of the total 66 features will be exclusive to the Kia Carens customers, which includes Final Destination Guidance, Server Based Routing Guidance, Remote Seat Ventilation Control, Pro-Active Vehicle Status Alert, etc. In addition to Over the Air map updates, the Kia Carens customers will also get Over the Air (OTA) system updates, removing the hassle of any physical visit to the Kia facility just for software upgrades.

Tae-Jin Park, the Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Kia has always strived to revolutionize mobility in India by creating well-thought-out products for Indian consumers. With the Kia Carens, we want to address the need gap in the 3-row family mover segment by truly catering to the evolved needs of extended Indian families. We are confident that Carens, which has been designed for enabling comfort through practical and convenient features, will provide a unique travel experience to commuters. We are hoping that our discerning customers will appreciate our latest offering and respond with the same zeal and enthusiasm, like all our products that have set benchmarks in the Indian automotive industry.”

A perfect amalgamation of the sophistication of a 3-row vehicle and the style and sportiness of an SUV, the Kia Carens brings the best of both worlds. The Kia Carens boast the longest wheelbase in its class and compete even with already established vehicles from the segments above. The 2780mm wheelbase enables a comfortable drive experience even in the third row.

Length Width Height Wheelbase 4,540mm 1,800mm 1,708mm 2780mm

The Kia Carens will introduce three new colours in the Kia line-up while offering a choice of a total of eight colours to the buyers:

Imperial Blue (New Colour)

Moss Brown (New Colour)

Sparkling Silver (New Colour)

Intense Red

Aurora Black Pearl

Gravity Grey

Glacier White Pearl

Clear White

Engine Specifications

The Kia Carens offer a plethora of options to its customers to choose from, offering both petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options. It is available in the first-in-class Turbo Petrol and Diesel powertrain combined with the choice of 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT transmissions.

Fuel Type Engine Transmission Power (ps/rpm) Torque (Nm/rpm) Petrol Smartstream G 1.5 6MT 115/6,300 144/4,500 Smartstream G1.4 T-GDi 6MT 140/6,000 242/1,500-3,200 7DCT Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT 115/4,000 250/1,500-2,750 6AT

The Carens are designed to offer a differentiated and enhanced user experience to modern families hence the vehicle offers several intuitive and first in class features.

First-in-class features:

03 Cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect

BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 speakers

Cabin Surround 64 colour Ambient Mood Lighting

Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection

Robust 10 Hi-Safety Package (6 Airbags, ESC+VSM+HAC+DBC+ABS+BAS, All-Wheel Disc Brakes, Highline TPMS, Rear Parking Sensors -> Standard across all trims)

Ventilated Front Seats

Multi-Drive Modes (Sport/Eco/Normal) linked with Ambient Mood Lighting

2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”

SkyLight Sunroof

Other key highlights: