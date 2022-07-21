Kia India announces nationwide ‘Ownership Service Camp’ for its customers

New Delhi, 21 July 2022: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, today announced a nationwide aftersales service initiative, ‘Ownership Service Camp’. Staying true to its commitment to providing a hassle-free ownership experience, the company will offer its customers complimentary services and special offers on various aftersales initiatives through this camp. This initiative will be organized across all Kia India’s authorized service outlets from July 21 to 27, 2022.

Through the ‘Ownership Service Camp’, customers can avail of an exhaustive 36-point check covering the Exterior, Interior, Engine Bay, Under Body, and Road Tests of the vehicle. Some of the most critical checks include Tyre Condition, Sunroof Operation, Engine Oil, Coolant, Brake/Clutch Fluid, Fuel Line Leakage, Suspension Bolts/Nuts Retorque, Engine Performance, Clutch, and Brake Pedal Play, Gear Shifts in MT and AT to name a few. Customers availing of this will also get a complimentary car wash service. This comprehensive car health evaluation is free of cost and will be performed by trained technicians, ensuring the valued Kia customers have complete peace of mind.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and National Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “At Kia, we aim to establish a strong bond with our customers by offering safety, comfort, and convenience in their ownership cycle. With this specially curated Ownership Service Camp for our patrons, we are trying to ensure the excellent health of their cars by providing car check-up services. With this car health drive, we want to further strengthen the bond with our esteemed customers by providing them with a hassle-free ownership experience even during the monsoon season. We have a short but rich history of offering customised and beneficial service initiatives to our customers, which adds delight to the ownership journey. We will continue to introduce many such customer-focused initiatives in the future as well.”

In addition to the free car check-up and wash, the company is also offering exciting offers on various aftersales initiatives including a 20% discount on car care services, 10% discount on retail RSA plans, and 5% discount on select genuine accessories.

Kia India customers can avail of this service by booking an appointment through the My Kia app, Kia India website, Kia Care Toll-free number, or by directly calling the service outlet. Customers can also take their vehicle directly to the outlet.