Kia India records its highest-ever domestic sales, clocks 22,622 unit sales in March 2022

Chennai, 01 April 2022: India’s fastest-growing carmaker, Kia India, achieved its best-ever monthly sales, registering 22,622 unit sales in March 2022 with a Y-o-Y growth of 18.44 %. The Seltos remained the company’s best-seller with 8,415 unit sales, while the newly launched Carens picked pace, registering 7,008 unit dispatches. The Sonet and the Carnival also recorded healthy sales, contributing 6,871 and 328 units to KIN’s overall March 2022 tally. The brand remains strong in the list of 5 best-selling car brands in the country, with 7% market share in the domestic PV market in March. Kia India also recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales, clocking 60,062 unit domestic dispatches with quarterly 9.5% Y-o-Y growth.

Kia India concluded the FY21-22 with 1,86,787 unit sales despite the global supply chain disruption due to the semiconductor shortage. The brand registered a growth of 20% Y-o-Y, which is much above the industry average. The Seltos and the Sonet contributed 51% and 40% respectively to KIN’s FY22 total domestic sales.