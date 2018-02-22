Kia installs framework of new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh

Kia Motors today held a framework installation ceremony for its first Indian manufacturing facility in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The company’s new plant covers an area of 23 million square feet (213.7 hectares) and, once fully operational, will provide approximately 3,000 jobs and produce 300,000 cars annually.

Currently one month ahead of schedule, the construction process is planned for completion as early as by the end of the first quarter of next year, with vehicle production earmarked to begin later in 2019.

“I believe Kia will bring amazing change and hope to both of the State of Andhra Pradesh and the entire India. We are here to build more than just great cars. We aim to set a new standard of automotive lifestyle experience by providing Indian consumers with world-class products and service, but also deeply engaging with the Indian people and giving back to the community whenever possible,” Han-Woo Park, President and CEO of Kia Motors Corporation, said during the special ceremony.

Kia Motors India will soon start recruiting the 3,000 employees needed to operate the plant. The company is currently in discussions with the Andhra Pradesh Government to start a joint training program at state government level to develop the necessary manufacturing skills among local residents.